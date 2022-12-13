Mamata Banerjee slams BJP, says 'Centre has neglected Meghalaya, other northeast states'

The West Bengal Chief Minister also promised a financial inclusion scheme under which a direct transfer of Rs 1,000 per month will be made to woman in every household of Meghalaya. Assembly polls are due in Meghalaya early next year.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday (December 13) reportedly said that the BJP government at the Centre has neglected Meghalaya and other northeastern states. Addressing a TMC workers' convention, CM Banerjee said her party wants to assist the people of Meghalaya to ensure that the state is ruled by sons of the soil.

"The central government has totally neglected Meghalaya as well as other northestern states. We will ensure that we bring change and the hill state prospers... Let us walk together on path of progress; why divide people based on caste and religion?" she said.

Also read: Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress to hold concert in Jaipur to mark 100 days

The West Bengal Chief Minister also promised a financial inclusion scheme under which a direct transfer of Rs 1,000 per month will be made to woman in every household of Meghalaya. Assembly polls are due in Meghalaya early next year.

Earlier in the day, CM Banerjee distributed Rs 5 lakh each to next of kin of those killed in clashes along the Assam-Meghalaya border last month.

"Today, I met the families of the victims of the tragic Mukroh firing. It was my duty to stand by them in their time of grief. As a small act of assistance, I handed over ex gratia cheques of Rs 5 lakh to their kin," she said.

Also read: Who is 'Pappu' now?: Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra slams centre over economy in viral speech

In November this year, violence broke out at Mukroh village near the disputed border between the two states in West Karbi Anglong district after a truck allegedly laden with illegally felled timber was intercepted by forest guards from Assam Six people - five tribal villagers from Meghalaya and a forest guard from Assam - were killed in the clashes.

The TMC is now Meghalaya's main opposition party in its 60-member assembly by virtue of the defection of 12 of the 17 Congress MLAs, including former chief minister Mukul Sangma in November last year.