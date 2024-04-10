Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'J&K witnessed renewed hope, progress post Article 370 revocation': PM Modi tells Newsweek

    Reflecting on the frequent unrest that plagued the valley before the special status was revoked, PM Modi highlighted the significant shift, stressing that organised protests, strikes, and incidents of stone pelting, once rampant, have now become obsolete.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 10, 2024, 8:46 PM IST

    In an exclusive interview with renowned news magazine Newsweek, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed prevailing misconceptions about the condition of Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370.

    Reflecting on the frequent unrest that plagued the valley before the special status was revoked, PM Modi highlighted the significant shift, stressing that organised protests, strikes, and incidents of stone pelting, once rampant, have now become obsolete.

    During the interview, PM Modi extended an invitation to the Newsweek team, urging them to visit the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to personally witness the ground reality.

    Diving into various facets of public life, PM Modi underscored the newfound enthusiasm among the youth for sporting events in the region. He noted that sports are increasingly viewed as a viable career option, signaling a promising trend.

    Additionally, he shed light on the empowerment of Kashmiri women, stressing that they now enjoy equal rights in property inheritance and transfer, irrespective of their marital status or residency—a significant stride towards gender equality.

    Discussing the enhanced accessibility of Jammu and Kashmir to foreign delegations, Modi highlighted the region's growing appeal as a global destination for significant events.

    Following the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a surge in hosting international gatherings, including prestigious events like the Formula 4 racing championship, Miss World pageant, and G20 meetings, showcasing its evolving stature on the global stage.

