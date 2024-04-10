Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Not everyone is Sanjay Singh': AAP on Raaj Kumar Anand's resignation

    Bharadwaj echoed Singh's sentiments, stressing that Anand's resignation highlighted the BJP's ongoing efforts to destabilize the AAP. "When we said the BJP was trying to break the AAP, we were accused of lying. Now it's clear," Singh said.

    Minutes after Raaj Kumar Anand, a former member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi cabinet, tendered his resignation citing corruption allegations, AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday (April 10) wasted no time in addressing the media, asserting that Anand's resignation was a result of fear and pressure, claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was behind the move.

    Addressisng a press conference, Sanjay Singh said, "This proves that breaking the Aam Aadmi Party is the target of the BJP. Raaj Kumar Anand was raided by the ED and all BJP leaders called him corrupt. Now it is for the world to see whether Raaj Kumar Anand is welcomed to the BJP with a garland."

    Bharadwaj further elaborated on the challenges faced by Anand, suggesting that he succumbed to external pressures due to his familial responsibilities. "Not everyone is Sanjay Singh and they can rot in jail for so many days," he remarked, alluding to Singh's past experiences.

    Highlighting the alleged intimidation tactics employed against Anand, Bharadwaj disclosed that the Dalit MLA had confided in colleagues about receiving threatening phone calls whenever he became politically active.

    "If this is how a Dalit MLA is threatened, imagine what will be the situation of the people," Bharadwaj said, shedding light on the broader implications of such coercion tactics.

