    Jaipur: Several hospitals receive bomb threats, police probe on

    The hospitals got e-mails at 7 am in the morning. The police team and bomb disposal squad reached the hospitals immediately after getting the information.

    Jaipur Several hospitals receive bomb threats, police probe on
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 18, 2024, 12:02 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 18, 2024, 12:21 PM IST

    Several hospitals, including CK Birla Hospital and Monilek Hospital in Jaipur, Rajasthan received bomb threats on Sunday. The hospitals got e-mails at 7 am in the morning. The police team and bomb disposal squad reached the hospitals immediately after getting the information. The incident occurred the day after well-known malls in Gurugram and Navi Mumbai got fictitious bomb threats.

    Mall in Vashi also received bomb threat

    A prominent mall in Vashi area of Navi Mumbai was vacated on Saturday after receiving a bomb threat, which turned out to be a hoax as no suspicious object was found during the search. Around 11:59 AM, an officer from the Vashi police station reported that the InOrbit mall got an email that read, "Hello there, I planted bombs in the building every person inside the building will be kill (sic)". The official stated that the mall was promptly evacuated and that a dog squad search was carried out by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, ATS officials, Fire Brigade workers, and police. They did not find any bombs or suspicious items.

    Gurugram's mall also received threat

    Ambience Mall in Gurugram was evacuated hours before the incident in Navi Mumbai due to an email indicating that a bomb had been put on the property. The threat here also proved to be a fake. Teams from the bomb and dog squads were dispatched to the scene, and the four and a half-hour search process was completed. At 9:27 a.m., authorities claimed, an email containing a bomb threat was received by the Ambience Mall management.

    Assistant Commissioner of Police, DLF (Gurugram), Vikas Kaushik said, "The search operation at Ambience Mall is over and nothing has been found. We are now searching for the accused who sent the threat email." In an official statement issued earlier in the day, Gurugram Police appealed to the general public to not panic. 
     

