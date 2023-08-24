Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Isha Yoga Center abuzz with celebration over Chandrayaan-3 mission success | WATCH

    First Published Aug 24, 2023, 1:15 PM IST

    The Isha Yoga Center was filled with exuberant celebrations on Wednesday (August 23) as news of India's successful Chandrayaan-3 mission landing on the Moon spread like wildfire. Volunteers from the Isha Foundation couldn't contain their excitement, and the joyous atmosphere was captured in a celebratory video.

    In the video footage, a wave of jubilation swept through the volunteers as they waved the tricolour flag with pride. The sense of accomplishment and national pride was palpable, as they rejoiced over India's monumental achievement.

    Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi writes to ISRO chief, congratulates team for Chandrayaan-3 success

    Renowned spiritual leader Sadhguru, the founder of the Isha Foundation, shared his heartfelt thoughts on this historic occasion. "A proud day for Bharat as we celebrate the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon," he remarked.

    He further acknowledged that this accomplishment is a testament to the boundless potential and relentless determination that reside within the hearts and minds of the people of the nation. Expressing his warmth and congratulations, Sadhguru extended his best wishes to the ISRO team that made this remarkable feat possible.

    Will Chandrayaan 3 return to earth? Here's what happens to Vikram, Pragyan after 14 days

    The Isha Yoga Center's celebratory atmosphere reflects the immense pride that the entire nation feels as India becomes the first country to successfully land on the Moon's southern pole. The Chandrayaan-3 mission marks a significant milestone in India's space exploration journey, showcasing the dedication and expertise of the country's scientists and researchers.

    As the Isha Foundation volunteers jump with joy, the video serves as a reminder of the collective achievements that come from unity, perseverance, and the pursuit of excellence. It also highlights the spirit of patriotism and the sense of unity that accompanies such remarkable achievements, making it a momentous occasion for every Indian.

    Last Updated Aug 24, 2023, 1:15 PM IST
