Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi writes to ISRO chief, congratulates team for Chandrayaan-3 success

Celebrating the triumphant landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon's southern polar region, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi conveyed her excitement and commendation to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief S Somanath in a heartfelt letter.

Emphasizing the remarkable achievement, she acknowledged ISRO's longstanding dedication and highlighted the organization's remarkable leadership and collaborative spirit that have been pivotal to its accomplishments.

Gandhi highlighted the essence of self-reliance that has been integral to ISRO's journey since the 1960s, significantly contributing to its impressive feats. Expressing her pride and enthusiasm, she extended warm wishes to the entire ISRO community, a source of inspiration to Indians, particularly the younger generation.

Marking a historic achievement, India's Chandrayaan-3 successfully executed the soft landing of Lander Vikram and rover Pragyan on the moon's southern polar region, positioning India as the fourth nation to land on the lunar surface, following the United States, the former Soviet Union, and China.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shared the news that Pragyan Rover had disembarked from the Vikram lander module, a flawless operation that occurred after the lunar dust stirred during the touchdown had settled.

Via a tweet on the platform X (formerly Twitter), ISRO proudly exclaimed, "Chandrayaan-3 ROVER: Made in India, Made for the MOON! The Ch-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander and India took a walk on the moon!"

Both the lander and rover are primed for a series of experiments on the lunar terrain. Following the ejection of the lander, the propulsion module's payload is expected to function for three to six months. Notably, both components of the mission, the lander and the rover, are designed to endure one lunar day, equivalent to approximately 14 days on Earth.

