Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi writes to ISRO chief, congratulates team for Chandrayaan-3 success

    Emphasizing the remarkable achievement, Sonia Gandhi acknowledged ISRO's longstanding dedication and highlighted the organization's remarkable leadership and collaborative spirit that have been pivotal to its accomplishments.

    Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi writes to ISRO chief, congratulates team for Chandrayaan-3 success AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 24, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

    Celebrating the triumphant landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon's southern polar region, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi conveyed her excitement and commendation to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief S Somanath in a heartfelt letter.

    Emphasizing the remarkable achievement, she acknowledged ISRO's longstanding dedication and highlighted the organization's remarkable leadership and collaborative spirit that have been pivotal to its accomplishments.

    Will Chandrayaan 3 return to earth? Here's what happens to Vikram, Pragyan after 14 days

    Gandhi highlighted the essence of self-reliance that has been integral to ISRO's journey since the 1960s, significantly contributing to its impressive feats. Expressing her pride and enthusiasm, she extended warm wishes to the entire ISRO community, a source of inspiration to Indians, particularly the younger generation.

    Marking a historic achievement, India's Chandrayaan-3 successfully executed the soft landing of Lander Vikram and rover Pragyan on the moon's southern polar region, positioning India as the fourth nation to land on the lunar surface, following the United States, the former Soviet Union, and China.

    'India took a walk on the Moon...' Pragyan rover exits Chandrayaan-3 landing module

    The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shared the news that Pragyan Rover had disembarked from the Vikram lander module, a flawless operation that occurred after the lunar dust stirred during the touchdown had settled.

    Via a tweet on the platform X (formerly Twitter), ISRO proudly exclaimed, "Chandrayaan-3 ROVER: Made in India, Made for the MOON! The Ch-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander and India took a walk on the moon!"

    Both the lander and rover are primed for a series of experiments on the lunar terrain. Following the ejection of the lander, the propulsion module's payload is expected to function for three to six months. Notably, both components of the mission, the lander and the rover, are designed to endure one lunar day, equivalent to approximately 14 days on Earth.

    Chandrayaan-3 on Moon: How August 23 feat reinforces India's stature as global space power

    Last Updated Aug 24, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Trouble mounts for CPM MLA AC Moideen; ED claims benami loans disbursed in Karuvannur bank on his order anr

    Trouble mounts for CPM MLA AC Moideen; ED claims benami loans disbursed in Karuvannur bank on his order

    Over 12 dead amid heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, roads blocked; Houses collapse due to landslide WATCH AJR

    Over 12 dead amid heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, roads blocked; Houses collapse due to landslide | WATCH

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-484 August 24 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-484 August 24 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Row over CPM MLA KK Shailaja's biography being included in Kannur University's PG syllabus anr

    Row over CPM MLA KK Shailaja's biography being included in Kannur University's PG syllabus

    Will Chandrayaan 3 return to earth? Here's what happens to Vikram, Pragyan after 14 days AJR

    Will Chandrayaan 3 return to earth? Here's what happens to Vikram, Pragyan after 14 days

    Recent Stories

    National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt Vs Kangana Ranaut for best actress; who will win RBA

    National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt Vs Kangana Ranaut for best actress; who will win

    Chandrayaan 3: Sushant Singh Rajput's lifelong dream of becoming astronaut trends online ADC

    Chandrayaan 3: Sushant Singh Rajput's lifelong dream of becoming astronaut trends online

    Tandoori Chicken to Palak Paneer 7 homemade Indian recipes for weight loss gcw eai

    Tandoori Chicken to Palak Paneer: 7 homemade recipes for weight loss

    ARMYs angry as BTS star Kim Taehyung's video of a Japanese woman pulling his hair goes VIRAL vma

    ARMYs angry as BTS star Kim Taehyung's video of a Japanese woman pulling his hair goes VIRAL

    Japanese seafood to go off menu in Hong Kong from today; Read why

    Japanese seafood to go off menu in Hong Kong from today; Read why

    Recent Videos

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon
    Chandrayaan 3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Chandrayaan-3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Video Icon
    Patna Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media WATCH AJR

    Patna: Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon