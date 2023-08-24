Will Chandrayaan 3 return to earth? Here's what happens to Vikram, Pragyan after 14 days

Pragyan will conduct a series of experiments on the moon's surface, with the data being relayed from the rover to the lander and then transmitted back to Earth.

After the triumphant soft landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the moon's south pole on August 23, a new phase has commenced as the Pragyan rover, nestled within the Vikram lander, begins its exploration. Over the next 14 days, akin to a lunar day, Pragyan will conduct a series of experiments on the moon's surface, with the data being relayed from the rover to the lander and then transmitted back to Earth.

Yet, a question lingers: what lies beyond these 14 days? Will Chandrayaan 3 eventually return to Earth, or is there a different path ahead for this remarkable mission?

What happens to Chandrayaan 3 after the initial 14 days of its mission?

Following the initial 14-day period of activity, the moon will plunge into a 14-day night cycle characterized by extreme cold temperatures. Since both the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover operate solely in sunlight, they will become dormant during this nocturnal phase. Notably, the design of both the lander and rover was tailored to endure the 14-day duration.

However, ISRO scientists have left the door open to the prospect of Vikram and Pragyan reactivating once the sun rises on the moon again. This potential revival would undoubtedly serve as a significant bonus to India's moon mission, offering a new dimension of exploration and success.

Is there a plan for Chandrayaan 3's return to Earth?

No, Chandrayaan 3's components, Vikram and Pragyan, are not designed to return to Earth. Their purpose is to remain on the moon's surface for their mission duration.

Where exactly did Chandrayaan 3 land?

ISRO has already released a photograph of the landing site where Chandrayaan 3 touched down. The image, captured by Vikram's camera after a successful soft landing at 6:04 pm on Wednesday, shows that Chandrayaan 3 landed on a relatively even terrain located in the southern polar region of the moon.

What are the plans for rover Pragyan now?

Rover Pragyan's tasks include analyzing the chemical composition of the moon's surface, studying lunar soil and rocks, and measuring ions and electrons density along with thermal properties near the polar area. This endeavor is unique, as no other nation has explored the moon's south pole region in such detail before.

