Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will Chandrayaan 3 return to earth? Here's what happens to Vikram, Pragyan after 14 days

    Pragyan will conduct a series of experiments on the moon's surface, with the data being relayed from the rover to the lander and then transmitted back to Earth.

    Will Chandrayaan 3 return to earth? Here's what happens to Vikram, Pragyan after 14 days AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 24, 2023, 9:47 AM IST

    After the triumphant soft landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the moon's south pole on August 23, a new phase has commenced as the Pragyan rover, nestled within the Vikram lander, begins its exploration. Over the next 14 days, akin to a lunar day, Pragyan will conduct a series of experiments on the moon's surface, with the data being relayed from the rover to the lander and then transmitted back to Earth.

    Yet, a question lingers: what lies beyond these 14 days? Will Chandrayaan 3 eventually return to Earth, or is there a different path ahead for this remarkable mission?

    'India took a walk on the Moon...' Pragyan rover exits Chandrayaan-3 landing module

    What happens to Chandrayaan 3 after the initial 14 days of its mission?

    Following the initial 14-day period of activity, the moon will plunge into a 14-day night cycle characterized by extreme cold temperatures. Since both the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover operate solely in sunlight, they will become dormant during this nocturnal phase. Notably, the design of both the lander and rover was tailored to endure the 14-day duration.

    However, ISRO scientists have left the door open to the prospect of Vikram and Pragyan reactivating once the sun rises on the moon again. This potential revival would undoubtedly serve as a significant bonus to India's moon mission, offering a new dimension of exploration and success.

    Chandrayaan-3 on Moon: How August 23 feat reinforces India's stature as global space power

    Is there a plan for Chandrayaan 3's return to Earth?

    No, Chandrayaan 3's components, Vikram and Pragyan, are not designed to return to Earth. Their purpose is to remain on the moon's surface for their mission duration.

    Where exactly did Chandrayaan 3 land?

    ISRO has already released a photograph of the landing site where Chandrayaan 3 touched down. The image, captured by Vikram's camera after a successful soft landing at 6:04 pm on Wednesday, shows that Chandrayaan 3 landed on a relatively even terrain located in the southern polar region of the moon.

    What are the plans for rover Pragyan now?

    Rover Pragyan's tasks include analyzing the chemical composition of the moon's surface, studying lunar soil and rocks, and measuring ions and electrons density along with thermal properties near the polar area. This endeavor is unique, as no other nation has explored the moon's south pole region in such detail before.

    Chandrayaan-3: First PHOTOS from Lander camera during descent RELEASED!

    Last Updated Aug 24, 2023, 9:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Global optimism and confidence in Indian economy: PM Modi at G20 trade ministers' meet in Jaipur

    Global optimism and confidence in Indian economy: PM Modi at G20 trade ministers' meet in Jaipur

    Chandrayaan 3: 'India took a walk on the moon!' Pragyan rover exits landing module

    'India took a walk on the Moon...' Pragyan rover exits Chandrayaan-3 landing module

    Kerala news live 24 August 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: National Film Awards 2022 to be announced today

    Chandrayaan 3 on Moon: How August 23 feat reinforces India's stature as global space power

    Chandrayaan-3 on Moon: How August 23 feat reinforces India's stature as global space power

    Bangkok man arrested at Bengaluru airport while trying to smuggle 233 wild animals, baby Kangaroo found dead vkp

    Bangkok man arrested at Bengaluru airport while trying to smuggle 233 wild animals, baby Kangaroo found dead

    Recent Stories

    Global optimism and confidence in Indian economy: PM Modi at G20 trade ministers' meet in Jaipur

    Global optimism and confidence in Indian economy: PM Modi at G20 trade ministers' meet in Jaipur

    Football Messi's Assists propel Inter Miami to US Open Cup final via penalties osf

    Messi's assists propel Inter Miami to US Open Cup final via penalties

    King Of Kotha LEAKED Dulquer Salmaan action thriller OUT on Tamilrockers telegram and other Torrent website RBA

    King Of Kotha LEAKED: Dulquer Salmaan’s action-thriller OUT on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other Torrent sites

    Not surprised': US President Biden, other world leaders react to possible death of Yevgeny Prigozhin AJR

    'Not surprised': US President Biden, other world leaders react to possible death of Yevgeny Prigozhin

    Adipurush Vs Chandrayaan 3: Prabhas' film gets trolled for their budget after India moonwalked into history RBA

    Adipurush Vs Chandrayaan 3: Prabhas' film gets trolled for their budget after India moonwalked into history

    Recent Videos

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon
    Chandrayaan 3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Chandrayaan-3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Video Icon
    Patna Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media WATCH AJR

    Patna: Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon