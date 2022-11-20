Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal blessed with twins

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and her husband, Anand Piramal, welcomed twin babies, a boy and a girl, according to the family. They have been named Aadiya and Krishna.

    First Published Nov 20, 2022, 3:12 PM IST

    Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and son-in-law Anand Piramal have been blessed with twins. "We are overjoyed to announce that our children Isha and Anand have been blessed by the Almighty with twins on November 19, 2022," the media statement said.

    According to the statement, "Isha and the babies, baby girl Aadiya and baby boy Krishna, are doing fine."

    "We seek your blessings and best wishes for Aadiya, Krishna, Isha, and Anand during this most important time in their life," it added.

    On December 12, 2018, Isha Ambani married Anand Piramal, son of Ajay and Swati Piramal of the Piramal Group. Both have been childhood friends for a long time, and their families also have a strong bond.

    Isha and Anand are both Ivy League graduates. While Isha graduated from Stanford, Anand attended Harvard for his MBA.

    Anand founded Piramal Realty, one of India's most admired real estate companies. Anand previously founded Piramal Swasthya, a rural healthcare initiative treating up to 40,000 patients daily.

    Anand is also the Executive Director of the Piramal Group, a global business conglomerate. Piramal Jr was previously the youngest President of the Indian Merchant Chamber's Youth Wing.

    Mukesh Ambani announced Isha Ambani as the director of Reliance Retail in August this year while speaking at the virtual Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries.

    Last Updated Nov 20, 2022, 3:43 PM IST
