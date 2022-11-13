Meme fest explodes after Mukesh Ambani enters race to buy Premier League giants Liverpool

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, is reportedly eyeing up a bid to take over Liverpool after the club were put up for sale by their current owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG).

According to the Mirror, the FSG is reportedly willing to sell for 4 billion pounds, and there is a bigger interest in buying the Merseyside club entirely.

Ambani, who Forbes lists as the seventh richest person in the world with a net worth of around 90 billion pounds, has already inquired about the club.

When FSG said earlier this week that they would be open to hearing offers for the club, they shocked the footballing world. FSG took over the management of the Liverpool team in 2010.

A statement from FSG read, "There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably, we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group's ownership in Liverpool."

"FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions, we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club," their statement added.

Mukesh Ambani has, however, previously expressed interest in purchasing Liverpool. In 2010, Subroto Roy, the head of the Sahara Group, and Reliance Industries jointly proposed a bid for a 51 per cent share in Liverpool. Christain Purslow, then-CEO of Liverpool, refuted the rumours, nonetheless.

