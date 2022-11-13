Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meme fest explodes after Mukesh Ambani enters race to buy Premier League giants Liverpool

    Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, is reportedly eyeing up a bid to take over Liverpool after the club were put up for sale by their current owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG).

    football Meme fest explodes after Mukesh Ambani enters race to buy Premier League giants Liverpool snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 13, 2022, 4:15 PM IST

    Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani is reportedly considering an offer to purchase Premier League giants Liverpool after the club's current owners, Fenway Sports Group, placed it up for sale (FSG).

    According to the Mirror, the FSG is reportedly willing to sell for 4 billion pounds, and there is a bigger interest in buying the Merseyside club entirely. 

    Also read: Is Mukesh Ambani in line to enter the race to own Liverpool FC?

    Ambani, who Forbes lists as the seventh richest person in the world with a net worth of around 90 billion pounds, has already inquired about the club.

    When FSG said earlier this week that they would be open to hearing offers for the club, they shocked the footballing world. FSG took over the management of the Liverpool team in 2010.

    A statement from FSG read, "There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably, we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group's ownership in Liverpool."

    "FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions, we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club," their statement added.

    Mukesh Ambani has, however, previously expressed interest in purchasing Liverpool. In 2010, Subroto Roy, the head of the Sahara Group, and Reliance Industries jointly proposed a bid for a 51 per cent share in Liverpool. Christain Purslow, then-CEO of Liverpool, refuted the rumours, nonetheless.

    Also read: Ronaldo or Messi - who is Mbappe's idol? PSG star gives surprising response

    Following this news, several football enthusiasts flooded the social media platform Twitter with memes and jokes about the recent development. Here's a look at some of the reactions that have gone viral:

    Last Updated Nov 13, 2022, 4:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs ENG: Both sides remain unchanged as England opts to field against Pakistan-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs ENG: Both sides remain unchanged as England opts to field

    Women cricket in Afghanistan to resume soon; will Taliban govt live up to its commitment to ICC snt

    Women's cricket in Afghanistan to resume soon; will Taliban govt live up to its commitment to ICC?

    football ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC coach Des Buckingham reveals pep talk that led to fightback against Chennaiyin FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC coach Buckingham reveals pep talk that led to fightback against Chennaiyin FC

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs ENG, Pakistan vs England: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probable, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs ENG: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, semis, IND vs ENG: Let us not judge Team India only by the semis performance - Sachin Tendulkar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Let us not judge Team India only by the semis performance' - Tendulkar

    Recent Stories

    JNU PG Admission 2022: Third merit list released; deadline to reserve seats until November 15 - adt

    JNU PG Admission 2022: Third merit list released; deadline to reserve seats until November 15

    Good news for all Ajith Kumar's fans; Tamil superstar to join Twitter, Instagram-report RBA

    Good news for all Ajith Kumar's fans; Tamil superstar to join Twitter, Instagram-report

    Ladakh situation stable but unpredictable need to focus on China s actions Indian Army chief Manoj Pande gcw

    Ladakh situation 'stable but unpredictable', need to focus on China's actions: Indian Army chief

    football english premier league EPL 2022-23: How will Qatar World Cup break affect Arsenal title charge? Mikel Arteta critiques-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: How will Qatar World Cup break affect Arsenal's title charge? Mikel Arteta critiques

    WhatsApp may soon block group alerts with more than 256 members gcw

    WhatsApp may soon block group alerts with more than 256 members

    Recent Videos

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Video Icon
    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Video Icon
    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: Rahul Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest

    Video Icon