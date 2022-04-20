Reliance Brands acquires 51% stake in couturiers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, based in Mumbai, are India's top couturiers; their creative history dates back to 1986. Their couture line, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, is renowned worldwide for its cutting-edge quality and classically exquisite elegance. It stated that an AJSK outfit is a sensible purchase owing to its repeat value.

Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) has signed a binding agreement to invest (either directly or through affiliates) in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (AJSK) for a 51% interest. In a statement, Reliance Brands stated that the strategic alliance aims to accelerate the 35-year-old couture house's expansion objectives in India and throughout the world.

"Teaming up with India's foremost couturiers, who hold an unparalleled position in Indian fashion for their fine craftsmanship and impeccable attention to detail, techniques, and embroideries is thrilling, as it allows us to build a stronger platform for their zealous commitment to reinvention of Indian craft," said Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., the holding company for all retail companies in the Reliance Industries group.

According to the designers, the newfound focus would allow the brand to promote India as a maker of the finest, competing with the best throughout the world.

Their fashion house Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla currently has three labels: Asal by Abu Sandeep, a diffusion, formal, occasion, and wedding wear womenswear label; Gulabo by Abu Sandeep, a luxe pret separates label featuring casual and formal wear for women; and Mard by Abu Sandeep, a formal and occasion wear men's label.

RBL now runs 1,596 doors in India, divided into 680 stores and 916 shop-in-shops. Its current brand partnerships include Armani Exchange, Bally, Bottega Veneta, Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Canali, Coach, Diesel, Dune, EA7, Emporio Armani, Ermenegildo Zegna, G-Star Raw, Gas, Giorgio Armani, Hamleys, Hugo Boss, Hunkemoller, Iconix, Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade New York, Manish Malhotra, Michael Kors and Mothercare.

