'Is India a broken nation?' Rajnath slams Congress, Rahul Gandhi over party's Bharat Jodo Yatra

Ever since the Bharat Jodo Yatra - to revive the grand old party's connection with masses - began in September, Rahul Gandhi has been targeting the BJP and the RSS, saying that the country's social fabric has been ruptured.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday (January 22) slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party over the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is now in its last leg in Jammu and Kashmir.

"India is being defamed by those who say that there is hatred in the country," the defence minister underlined while hitting out at the Congress MP who has been saying that the grand old party's mass contact programme is aimed at targeting the "politics of hate".

Addressing an event, Singh said, "I ask Rahul Gandhi who is holding Bharat Jodo Yatra in the country and saying there is hatred in the country - Who is giving birth to hatred in the country? What has happened to you, Rahul ji?"

"Congress leaders raise questions over the bravery of our soldiers. Is India a broken nation that the party is trying to unite? India faced partition in 1947... it won't break further. It is no longer the country that whoever can come and stake claim," the minister further said at the event in Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the event, the defence minister said, "Corruption could not end but it was under the leadership of PM Modi that tough measures were taken. Today, India is the fifth biggest economy. I am confident that by 2047, India will be the richest nation."