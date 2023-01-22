Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'BJP might lose all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2024': SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

    Akhilesh Yadav also asked the BJP, which is holding its state executive meet in Lucknow, to pass a resolution to provide Rs 1 crore and a government job to families of custodial death victims.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 22, 2023, 3:00 PM IST

    Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday (January 22) said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) might taste defeat in all 80 parliamentary seats in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 General Elections. "BJP is baar ho sakta hai saari 80 seats haar jaaye (BJP might taste defeat in all 80 seats)," Yadav said.

    "The party that claimed to rule for decades -- its leader said that it will be there for (the next) 50 years -- is now counting its days. Its national president should visit two medical colleges in the state and he will understand how many seats they are going to win," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

    Also read: 'Lord Ram was not an ideal King; spent his day drinking': Karnataka professor stirs controversy

    The SP chief also asked the BJP, which is holding its state executive meet in Lucknow, to pass a resolution to provide Rs 1 crore and a government job to families of custodial death victims.

    "The BJP practises discrimination. Will it pass a resolution to provide Rs 1 crore financial help and a government job to the family of Balwant Singh? It should pass a resolution to provide Rs 1 crore financial assistance and a government job in custodial death cases to the families concerned," Yadav said.

    Singh (27), a businessman, died in police custody in Kanpur on the intervening night of December 12 and 13. His post mortem report revealed that he had about 24 ante-mortem injuries, including on the chest, face, thighs, legs, hands and soles.

    Also read: Joshimath land subsidence: DM conducts spot inspection, says 863 buildings with cracks, 181 'unsafe'

    Yadav also hit out at the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh government over investments in the state.

    "They were claiming to bring in investments from London and New York. Now, they are bringing investment from the districts. Who are they fooling? "They are visiting (other) states, which are already running their own (investment) programmes, for investments. They are just fooling people," Yadav added.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jan 22, 2023, 3:00 PM IST
