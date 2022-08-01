IRCTC website back online after maintenance; 103 trains cancelled

The Indian Railways on Monday cancelled 103 trains due to several maintenance and operational issues. The latest IRCTC notification also informed that at least 35 trains had been partially cancelled for similar issues.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) official website was down for a few hours for maintenance activity on Monday. When trying to access the website link -- irctc.co.in -- a downtime message was reflected.

The message read: 'Due to maintenance activity, e-ticketing service is not available. Please try later'. For cancellation or filing of Ticket Deposit Receipt, the message requested people to either call the customer care number 0755-6610661,0755-4090600 or mail at etickets@irctc.co.in.

103 trains cancelled

The list of cancelled trains includes those running from cities like Darbhanga, Bokaro Steel City, Raigarh, Raipur, Darjeeling, Barddhaman, Solapur, and Pune, among others.

This is the list of trains cancelled by the IRCTC on August 1, 2022:

02569, 03311, 03312, 03341, 03342, 03371, 03372, 03502, 03505, 03549, 03591, 03592, 03607, 03608, 03657, 03658, 05288, 05366, 05443, 05444, 06407, 06408, 06845, 06846, 07520, 07904, 07905, 07906, 07907, 08267, 08741, 08742, 08743, 08744, 09108, 09109, 09110, 09113, 09396, 09483, 10101, 10102, 11027, 11028, 11421, 11422, 11754, 12169, 12170, 12410, 12771, 12808, 12855, 14235, 14236, 15053, 15054, 15083, 15084, 15777, 15778, 17267, 17268, 18029, 18030, 18109, 18239, 18240, 19573, 20843, 22940, 22959, 22960, 31411, 31414, 31423, 31432, 31617, 31622, 31711, 31712, 37305, 37306, 37307, 37308, 37319, 37327, 37330, 37338, 37343, 37348, 37411, 37412, 37415, 37416, 37731, 37829, 37834, 37836, 52544, 52590, 52591, 52594

