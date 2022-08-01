Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IRCTC website back online after maintenance; 103 trains cancelled

    The Indian Railways on Monday cancelled 103 trains due to several maintenance and operational issues. The latest IRCTC notification also informed that at least 35 trains had been partially cancelled for similar issues. 

    IRCTC website down for maintenance; 103 trains cancelled today
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 1, 2022, 11:04 AM IST

    The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) official website was down for a few hours for maintenance activity on Monday. When trying to access the website link -- irctc.co.in -- a downtime message was reflected. 

    Also Read: Har Ghar Tiranga: Volunteers urge citizens to buy 'Made in India' flags rather than those made in China

    The message read: 'Due to maintenance activity, e-ticketing service is not available. Please try later'. For cancellation or filing of Ticket Deposit Receipt, the message requested people to either call the customer care number 0755-6610661,0755-4090600 or mail at etickets@irctc.co.in.

    103 trains cancelled

    The Indian Railways on Monday cancelled 103 trains due to several maintenance and operational issues. The latest IRCTC notification also informed that at least 35 trains had been partially cancelled for similar issues. 

    The list of cancelled trains includes those running from cities like Darbhanga, Bokaro Steel City, Raigarh, Raipur, Darjeeling, Barddhaman, Solapur, and Pune, among others.

    This is the list of trains cancelled by the IRCTC on August 1, 2022:

    02569, 03311, 03312, 03341, 03342, 03371, 03372, 03502, 03505, 03549, 03591, 03592, 03607, 03608, 03657, 03658, 05288, 05366, 05443, 05444, 06407, 06408, 06845, 06846, 07520, 07904, 07905, 07906, 07907, 08267, 08741, 08742, 08743, 08744, 09108, 09109, 09110, 09113, 09396, 09483, 10101, 10102, 11027, 11028, 11421, 11422, 11754, 12169, 12170, 12410, 12771, 12808, 12855, 14235, 14236, 15053, 15054, 15083, 15084, 15777, 15778, 17267, 17268, 18029, 18030, 18109, 18239, 18240, 19573, 20843, 22940, 22959, 22960, 31411, 31414, 31423, 31432, 31617, 31622, 31711, 31712, 37305, 37306, 37307, 37308, 37319, 37327, 37330, 37338, 37343, 37348, 37411, 37412, 37415, 37416, 37731, 37829, 37834, 37836, 52544, 52590, 52591, 52594

    Also Read: Election Commission to start campaign to link voter ID with Aadhaar from today

    Also Read: Remember and Never Forget: Major Sushil Aima, 17 RR battalion

    Also Read: Remember and Never Forget: Sepoy Rohin Kumar, 14th Punjab Regiment

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2022, 12:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Task force set up to closely track monkeypox virus in India - adt

    Task force set up to closely track monkeypox virus in India

    Election Commission to start campaign to link voter ID with Aadhaar from today details inside gcw

    Election Commission to start campaign to link voter ID with Aadhaar from today

    Har Ghar Tiranga: Volunteers urge citizens to buy 'Made in India' flags rather than those Made in China - adt

    Har Ghar Tiranga: Volunteers urge citizens to buy 'Made in India' flags rather than those Made in China

    Midnight arrest of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in Patra 'chawl' scam

    Midnight arrest of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in Patra 'chawl' scam

    Remember and Never Forget: Major Sushil Aima, 17 RR battalion

    Remember and Never Forget: Major Sushil Aima, 17 RR battalion

    Recent Stories

    Has WWE World Wrestling Entertainment removed former Chairman Vince McMahon name from backstage?-ayh

    Has WWE removed former Chairman Vince McMahon's name from backstage?

    Crocodile attacks baby elephant in a swamp; find out how mother jumbo rescued her calf - gps

    Crocodile attacks baby elephant in a swamp; find out how mother jumbo rescued her calf

    WhatsApp to allow group admins to delete message in a group here s how to use this feature gcw

    WhatsApp to allow group admins to delete message in a group; here's how to use this feature

    LPG rates to ITR filing: Important new rules from August 1; know details here - adt

    LPG rates to ITR filing: Important new rules from August 1; know details here

    SHOCKING Was Salman Khan chased by 20 bikers with rods in hand during Hyderabad shoot? RBA

    SHOCKING: Was Salman Khan chased by 20 bikers with rods in hand during Hyderabad shoot?

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon
    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    India@75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon