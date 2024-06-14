Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Buying a refrigerator? 10 must-know tips before buying it in 2024

    Discover the top 10 things to consider before buying a refrigerator. From size and energy efficiency to smart features and budget, this guide helps you make an informed decision.

     

    Buying a refrigerator? 10 must-know tips before buying it in 2024 gcw eai
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 14, 2024, 6:54 PM IST

    Buying a refrigerator is a significant investment that impacts your daily life, from preserving your food to enhancing your kitchen’s aesthetics. With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. Here are ten crucial factors to consider before making your purchase.

    1. Size and Capacity

    One of the first things to consider is the size and capacity of the refrigerator. Measure the space where you plan to place it to ensure it fits. Capacity should be chosen based on the size of your household and your storage needs. Typically, a family of four would need a refrigerator with a capacity of 300-400 liters.

    • Tip: Leave some extra space around the refrigerator for ventilation.

    2. Energy Efficiency

    Energy efficiency is crucial for reducing your electricity bills and environmental impact. Look for refrigerators with a high Energy Star rating, which indicates they consume less energy.

    • Tip: Check the annual energy consumption label to estimate the running cost.

    3. Type of Refrigerator

    Refrigerators come in various types, including single door, double door, side-by-side, and French door. Choose the type that best fits your needs and kitchen layout.

    • Single Door: Best for small families or individuals.
    • Double Door: Suitable for medium-sized families.
    • Side-by-Side and French Door: Ideal for larger families and those needing more freezer space.

    4. Cooling Technology

    Different refrigerators use different cooling technologies, such as direct cool and frost-free. Frost-free refrigerators are more convenient as they prevent ice build-up, saving you from manual defrosting.

    • Tip: Consider frost-free models for better efficiency and ease of use.

    5. Storage Features

    Modern refrigerators come with various storage features like adjustable shelves, vegetable crisper, door bins, and special compartments for dairy and meats. Evaluate these features based on your storage habits.

    • Tip: Look for adjustable shelves for better space management.

    6. Inverter Technology

    Refrigerators with inverter technology adjust the cooling speed based on the internal load, which can be more energy-efficient and quieter compared to traditional compressors.

    • Tip: Inverter technology is especially beneficial if you have frequent power fluctuations.

    7. Brand and Warranty

    Choose a reputable brand known for its quality and customer service. Check the warranty on the refrigerator and its compressor, as a longer warranty can save you from future repair costs.

    • Tip: Consider brands with a good after-sales service network.

    8. Design and Finish

    The design and finish of the refrigerator should complement your kitchen décor. Stainless steel, matte, and glossy finishes are popular choices. Some models also come with customizable panel options.

    • Tip: Stainless steel finishes are durable and give a modern look.

    9. Smart Features

    With advancements in technology, many refrigerators come with smart features like touch screens, Wi-Fi connectivity, and internal cameras. These can add convenience but also come at a higher price.

    • Tip: Evaluate if you need smart features or if a basic model meets your needs.

    10. Budget

    Finally, consider your budget. While it’s tempting to go for the latest model with all the bells and whistles, it’s important to stick to a budget that you are comfortable with. Remember to factor in the cost of delivery and installation.

    • Tip: Look out for seasonal sales and discounts to get the best deal.

    Buying a refrigerator requires careful consideration of various factors to ensure you make a purchase that meets your needs and fits your lifestyle. From size and energy efficiency to storage features and smart technology, each aspect plays a vital role in your decision-making process. Keep these ten tips in mind to choose the perfect refrigerator for your home, ensuring it serves you well for years to come.

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2024, 6:54 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple Vision Pro headset to be introduced in 9 countries; Is India in the list? gcw

    Apple Vision Pro headset to be introduced in 9 countries; Is India in the list?

    Apple WWDC 2024: How to download iOS 18, install new software update? Check eligible iPhones gcw

    Apple WWDC 2024: How to download iOS 18, install new software update? Check eligible iPhones

    Apple WWDC 2024: Siri gets MAJOR makeover; 5 new features in advanced voice assistant gcw

    Apple WWDC 2024: Siri gets MAJOR makeover; 5 new features in advanced voice assistant

    Apple WWDC 2024: 7 ways tech giant will allow you to carry and use your iPhone inside MacBook gcw

    Apple WWDC 2024: 7 ways tech giant will allow you to carry and use your iPhone inside MacBook

    iOS 18 introduced by Apple at WWDC 2024: Top 7 features coming to your iPhone gcw

    iOS 18 introduced by Apple at WWDC 2024: Top 7 features coming to your iPhone

    Recent Stories

    Melodi trends as PM Modi meets Italy's Meloni at G7 Summit; revisiting how 'Melodi' took internet by storm gcw

    #Melodi memes explode as PM Modi meets Italy's Meloni at G7 Summit, revisiting story behind 'Melodi'

    PM Modi meets Pope Francis at G7 Summit's Outreach Session, duo exchange hugs (WATCH) anr

    BREAKING: PM Modi meets Pope Francis at G7 Summit's Outreach Session, duo exchange hugs (WATCH)

    Black tea not alcohol Congress clarifies viral photo of KC Venugopal, FIR lodged for spreading fake news snt

    'Black tea, not alcohol': Congress clarifies viral photo of KC Venugopal, FIR lodged for spreading fake news

    DON'T keep these 5 things near your bed while sleeping RKK

    DON'T keep these 5 things near your bed while sleeping

    'Govindaa, Govindaa..getting rid of ego...' Malayalam actor Rachana Narayanankutty shaves her head at Tirupati anr

    'Govindaa, Govindaa..getting rid of ego...' Malayalam actor Rachana Narayanankutty shaves her head at Tirupati

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon