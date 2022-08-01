Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Remember and Never Forget: Major Sushil Aima, 17 RR battalion

    In his citation, the Indian Army said: "The gallantry, leadership and devotion to duty displayed by Major Aima was unparalleled. For his exceptional bravery, leadership, camaraderie and supreme sacrifice, Major Sushil Aima was awarded the Kirti Chakra posthumously."

    Remember and Never Forget: Major Sushil Aima, 17 RR battalion
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 1, 2022, 7:05 AM IST

    Major Sushil Aima, a first-generation Indian Army officer, was commissioned into the 47 Air Defence (AD) Regiment on December 2, 1988. In his brief stint, the Indian Army officer earned appreciation and praise from his superiors for his bravery, courage, and leadership qualities.

    Prior to his promotion to Major rank in 1997, he served in Doda district in Jammu & Kashmir, one of the worst terrorism-infested areas. He was later sent to serve with the 17 RR battalion deployed in Jammu and Kashmir for counter-insurgency operations.

    Also Read: Inspiring story of J&K Police ASI Babu Ram's raw courage

    Late night of August 1, 1999, Major Aima's unit was informed about the presence of foreign terrorists on a nearby mountain in Poonch. He was to depart for Delhi the very next morning. Intelligence inputs suggested that the terrorists had planned to attack a village in the Poonch district.

    Major Aima cancelled his plan to leave for Delhi and assessed the security situation, and planned an operation. He and his men decided to cordon off the area to launch a full-blooded attack.

    The troops made contact and engaged the enemy fiercely. The operation lasted for seven hours. The enemy inflicted heavy losses. Major Aima killed two intruders. Major Aima then proceeded to kill a third terrorist who had fired upon him. Despite being hit by a bullet, he also provided cover to a colleague who was grievously injured in a grenade attack and helped him crawl to safety.

    But towards the final stage of the encounter, he was seriously wounded in the intense cross-fire. A bullet hit him on his left temple. The brave officer dropped dead instantly.

    Major Aima's unit eliminated the remaining two terrorists in close-quarter hand-to-hand combat. The troops recovered four AK rifles, five bags full of IEDs and explosives, with a large quantity of ammunition.

    Also Read: From the IAF vault: The story of the daring 12 Squadron

    Major Aima made the supreme sacrifice for his motherland at the age of just 32, fighting valiantly till his last breath against Pakistan-trained terrorists. He was awarded the country’s second highest peacetime gallantry award, 'Kirti Chakra', for his exceptional courage, leadership and supreme sacrifice.

    In his citation, the Indian Army said: "The gallantry, leadership and devotion to duty displayed by Major Aima was unparalleled. For his exceptional bravery, leadership, camaraderie and supreme sacrifice, Major Sushil Aima was awarded the Kirti Chakra posthumously."

