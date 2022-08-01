Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Election Commission to start campaign to link voter ID with Aadhaar from today

    The volunteer action aims to eliminate any duplicates and contribute to the creation of "clean and transparent" photo-based election records. The Lok Sabha approved the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill by voice vote in December 2021, allowing the linkage of Aadhaar with voter identification. 

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 1, 2022, 10:56 AM IST

    The Election Commission is getting ready to start a countrywide campaign to connect voter identification cards with Aadhaar numbers. Many states, including Maharashtra and Tripura, have stated that they want to launch the project as of right now. The volunteer action aims to eliminate any duplicates and contribute to the creation of "clean and transparent" photo-based election records. The Lok Sabha approved the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill by voice vote in December 2021, allowing the linkage of Aadhaar with voter identification. 

    The CEO added that once the Aadhaar number is connected to the voter's photo identity card, the voter list would be fully error-free (EPIC). Teenagers above the age of 17 can also apply in advance for enrollment rather than waiting until they reached the legal voting age.

    Also Read | ECI permits citizens above 17 years to enrol for voter cards in advance

    Voters must provide their Aadhaar number on form 6B, as announced by sub-rule 26B of the Electoral Registration Rules, 1980, in accordance with Rule 23 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. On nvsp.in, Form-6B will be accessible online. The voter can self-authenticate Aadhaar using the OTP received on the cellphone number registered with the Unique Identification Authority of India after filling out Form 6B online on the voter's site or app. Without using self-authentication, the voter will submit form 6B online with all necessary attachments.

    The voters included on the voter list have the option to voluntarily fill out form 6B with their Aadhaar number and turn it in to the officers at the booth level. Voters can choose whether to furnish their Aadhaar number, and if they choose not to, their names will not be removed from the voter list database. The report also stated that those who do not have an Aadhaar card can share other forms of identification, including their driving licence, PAN card, health insurance smart card from the Ministry of Labor, and MNREGA employment card.

    Also Read | Why ballot boxes and not EVM are used in presidential election

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2022, 10:56 AM IST
