IRCTC Scheme: IRCTC announces low-cost international travel for Bihar residents; know details here

The Covid-19 pandemic significantly impacted the tourism industry, which the government attempted to revitalise through new travel schemes. IRCTC now offers low-cost international travel for the people of Bihar. Flights to Thailand will begin on November 11.

IRCTC has made low-cost international trips available. IRCTC flights from Bihar to Thailand will begin in November, with flights to Singapore and Malaysia starting on October 13. On Sunday, IRCTC Eastern Zone Kolkata DGM Zafar Azam Khan, while talking to the media in Samastipur, said that the 'yatras' would begin on October 13.

Know the facilities:

The booked passenger will receive breakfast, lunch, and dinner in the morning and a hotel stay. The passenger must pay one lakh and seven thousand rupees.

The journey to Thailand will begin on November 11. The tours will be six days and five nights in length. The passenger will be charged Rs 48351. This amount covers the hotel, bus ride, and food arrangements.

The trip will also include a team of doctors and security personnel. This is the first time the company has offered such deals for foreign travel from Bihar. The company has adopted the no profit, no loss formula for this journey.

Special care has been taken to ensure the travellers can travel abroad at a low cost. If you wish to visit Thailand, the total cost for a single traveller will be Rs 56,753. For a couple, the price will be Rs 49,067 per person and Rs 49,067 (per person) for two children.

Along with the bed, the traveller must pay a fee of Rs 47,282 (per person). If you want to travel without a bed, the cost is Rs 42,756 per person.

