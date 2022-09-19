Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IRCTC introduces Swadesh Darshan special tourism train from MP; know route, price, other details

    On November 10, 2022, this train will depart for the Kamakhya Yatra with Puri and Gangasagar through the stations of Rani Kamlapati and Jabalpur. Passengers will be able to board this train from Indore. It will take nine nights and ten days to complete the tour.

    IRCTC introduces Swadesh Darshan special tourism train from Madhya pradesh know route price other details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 19, 2022, 3:05 PM IST

    For Madhya Pradesh's pilgrims, there is good news. Along with Kamakhya Temple, the IRCTC's Swadesh Darshan Tourist Train will stop in Puri and Ganga Sagar. This allows you to go to Indore (Indore), Bhopal (Bhopal), and tourists can begin their excursion in Jabalpur.

    The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) runs the Swadesh Darshan special tourist train for Madhya Pradesh pilgrims. On November 10, 2022, this train will depart for the Kamakhya Yatra with Puri and Gangasagar through the stations of Rani Kamlapati and Jabalpur. Passengers will be able to board this train from Indore. It will take nine nights and ten days to complete the tour.

    Also Read | Kerala Governor levels serious charges against CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Passengers would just be required to pay Rs 16,950 per person for this (standard class). Tea, breakfast, lunch, and dinner are included in this category of non-AC fare. The typical hotel will provide night stays and bathrooms. For local excursions, there will be supplied tourist vans. The ticket price itself will also include a 4 lakh rupee accident insurance policy. All features will be handled. COVID-19 rules will be observed. 

    Also Read | Indian Air Force to retire Abhinandan Varthaman's MiG-21 squadron on September 30: Report

    The booking process for this train has begun. Tourists who are interested in doing so can make reservations on the IRCTC website or through a licenced agent. You can get in touch with the IRCTC offices in Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Indore for additional details and to make reservations in this respect.

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2022, 3:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Air Force to retire Abhinandan Varthaman's MiG-21 squadron on September 30: Report AJR

    Indian Air Force to retire Abhinandan Varthaman's MiG-21 squadron on September 30: Report

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan levels serious charges against CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Kerala Governor levels serious charges against CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Money laundering case: Congress' DK Shivakumar appears before ED in Delhi for interrogation AJR

    Money laundering case: Congress' DK Shivakumar appears before ED in Delhi for interrogation

    Punjab Police form all-women special investigation team to probe Chandigarh video row AJR

    Punjab Police form all-women special investigation team to probe Chandigarh video row

    Lumpy disease: Mumbai Police restricts cattle movement in city, Puja, Havans in Rajasthan; all about it - adt

    Lumpy disease: Mumbai Police restricts cattle movement in city; all about it

    Recent Stories

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: It will be a fearless man to write Virat Kohli off - Aaron Finch-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'It will be a fearless man to write Virat Kohli off' - Aaron Finch

    Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey SEXY bedroom romance with Nirahua goes VIRAL RBA

    Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey’s SEXY bedroom romance with Nirahua goes VIRAL- WATCH

    Sublime Coming soon Nothing teases new launch on Twitter after Nothing Phone 1 gcw

    'Sublime. Coming soon.': Nothing teases new launch on Twitter after Phone (1)

    Indian Air Force to retire Abhinandan Varthaman's MiG-21 squadron on September 30: Report AJR

    Indian Air Force to retire Abhinandan Varthaman's MiG-21 squadron on September 30: Report

    iPhone 12 under Rs 40000 Grab Apple smartphone during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale gcw

    iPhone 12 under Rs 40,000? Grab Apple smartphone during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: It is all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS: 'It's all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Video Icon
    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon