IRCTC introduces Swadesh Darshan special tourism train from MP; know route, price, other details

On November 10, 2022, this train will depart for the Kamakhya Yatra with Puri and Gangasagar through the stations of Rani Kamlapati and Jabalpur. Passengers will be able to board this train from Indore. It will take nine nights and ten days to complete the tour.

For Madhya Pradesh's pilgrims, there is good news. Along with Kamakhya Temple, the IRCTC's Swadesh Darshan Tourist Train will stop in Puri and Ganga Sagar. This allows you to go to Indore (Indore), Bhopal (Bhopal), and tourists can begin their excursion in Jabalpur.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) runs the Swadesh Darshan special tourist train for Madhya Pradesh pilgrims. On November 10, 2022, this train will depart for the Kamakhya Yatra with Puri and Gangasagar through the stations of Rani Kamlapati and Jabalpur. Passengers will be able to board this train from Indore. It will take nine nights and ten days to complete the tour.

Passengers would just be required to pay Rs 16,950 per person for this (standard class). Tea, breakfast, lunch, and dinner are included in this category of non-AC fare. The typical hotel will provide night stays and bathrooms. For local excursions, there will be supplied tourist vans. The ticket price itself will also include a 4 lakh rupee accident insurance policy. All features will be handled. COVID-19 rules will be observed.

The booking process for this train has begun. Tourists who are interested in doing so can make reservations on the IRCTC website or through a licenced agent. You can get in touch with the IRCTC offices in Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Indore for additional details and to make reservations in this respect.