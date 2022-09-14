IRCTC announces Navratra special Bharat Gaurav train from Delhi to Katra; know entire schedule here

The IRCTC announced a four-night and five-day package, including a two-night stay in Katra, for Rs 11,990 per person on a double-occupancy basis. The train will be outfitted with a pantry car, infotainment systems, CCTV cameras, and security guard services.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced the launch of the 'Bharat Gaurav' train on Wednesday to celebrate the festive season. The Navratri special train will begin its maiden run from Delhi to Katra on September 30, according to the announcement.

The IRCTC announced a four-night and five-day package, including a two-night stay in Katra, for Rs 11,990 per person on a double-occupancy basis. The train would be outfitted with a pantry car, infotainment systems, CCTV cameras, and security guard services.



Know details about the Vaishno Devi package:

The tour will begin on September 30, 2022. Those interested in travelling should know that the Bharat Gaurav train will depart from Delhi and arrive at Katra railway station.

The Bharat Gaurav train will stop at the following railway stations for tourists to board and deboard: Delhi, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Ambala, Sirhind, and Ludhiana.

Know ticket price of the Vaishno Devi package:

1) Single ticket - Rs 13,790

2) Double/triple sharing ticket - Rs 11,990

3) Child (5-11 years) - Rs 10,795

Know the entire itinerary of the Vaishno Devi package:

1) Day 1: The train will leave Delhi Safdarjung at 7 pm. Tourists will spend the night on the train and will be served dinner.

2) Day 2: At 10 am, the train will arrive at Katra railway station. Tourists will be served breakfast onboard the train in the morning. Then, tourists will be taken to their respective hotels upon arrival. In the hotels, packed lunches will be served. Following lunch, tourists will embark on the Mata Vaishno Devi trek. Pilgrims will stay in Katra for the night.

3) Day 3: Pilgrims will visit the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra and overnight stay in Katra.

4) Day 4: The hotels will provide packed breakfast and lunch. Pilgrims will then check out their hotels and take them to Katra railway station. The train to Delhi will leave at 4 pm. During the overnight train journey, dinner will be served.

5) Day 5: Onboard the train, morning tea and a packed breakfast will be served. The train will arrive at the Safdarjung railway station in Delhi.

Know things to carry for the Vaishno Devi:

1) Voter ID/Aadhar card

2) COVID-19 final dose certificate (hard copy or in phone)

3) Aarogya Setu App should be installed on your phone

4) Face masks, hand gloves and sanitisers

5) An emergency contact number

Know what is included in the Vaishno Devi package:

1) Bharat Gaurav special tourist train journey in 3AC class

2) Two-night stays at standard hotels in Katra

3) Onboard train meals (vegetarian only)

4) Off-board meals as per itinerary (vegetarian only)

5) Railway station to hotel transfer

6) Travel insurance for passengers

7) Services of tour escort throughout the tour

8) On-train security

9) All applicable taxes

Know what is not included in the Vaishno Devi package:

1) Choice of food/menu

2) Any room service (there will be extra charges)

3) Cost of sightseeing, entry, local guides etc

4) Any personal expenses, laundry, mineral water, food, drinks, etc

5) Anything not included in the inclusions

