A ZP school principal in Hingoli, Maharashtra, has been removed from his post following protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and villagers. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged the principal came to school in an intoxicated state.

Principal Removed After Protest

The principal of a local Zilla Parishad school in Hingoli district in Maharashtra has been removed from his post following sit-in protests led by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and local villagers as part of their "Fix Our Schools" campaign.

Speaking to ANI, Dipke claimed that the now-removed principal used to arrive at the school in n intoxicated state. The protest led by the CJP had the core demand for his removal. Dipke added that the Cockroach Janata Party has also demanded the recruitment of two more teachers, adding that the protests will continue until the demands are met. "The school principal here used to come drunk to the school. We have been protesting, demanding the principal's removal. I have been informed that the principal has been removed from his post. We are also demanding the recruitment of two more teachers. The villagers here will continue to protest until their demand is fulfilled," he said.

'Fix Our Schools' Campaign Launched

Earlier on Saturday, the CJP founder launched the "School Thik Karo" campaign from his native village of Hingoli. He also alleged shortages of basic amenities at government schools, including broken windows, clogged toilets and inadequate seating. Dipke visited a government school after attending an Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony in his village and inspected its facilities.

CJP Announces 'Season 2' and Nationwide Tour

The launch follows Dipke's announcement earlier this week that the CJP would begin "Season 2 of Jantar Mantar", after its 37-day protest at Jantar Mantar was withdrawn on July 25 following the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and assurances on other key demands. "Many people were commenting on Instagram about when Season 2 of 'Jantar-Mantar' will begin. I want to tell them that Season 2 of 'Jantar-Mantar' is going to start very soon," Dipke had said.

CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das earlier said the party had begun a nationwide "listening tour" to hear public concerns and was prioritising education from Independence Day. "This itself is Season Two. Protests are taking place across the country against such incompetent governments and officers. On behalf of CJP, we are now embarking on a nationwide 'listening tour' to hear what the public has to say. We will run a campaign, and we are prioritising the issue of education starting from Independence Day," Das said. (ANI)