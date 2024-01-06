Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Indian pharma grapples with new standards post overseas drug-related deaths

    Triggered by several fatalities abroad associated with Indian-manufactured drugs since 2022, the central government has intensified its scrutiny of pharmaceutical factories, aiming to refurbish the reputation of the $50 billion industry.

    Indian pharma grapples with new standards post overseas drug-related deaths AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 6, 2024, 2:40 PM IST

    Amid concerns over drug quality and safety, Indian pharmaceutical companies face new manufacturing standards mandated by a recent central government notification. The announcement, issued on Saturday, has ignited debates, particularly among smaller companies seeking a delay due to their existing debt burdens.

    Triggered by several fatalities abroad associated with Indian-manufactured drugs since 2022, the central government has intensified its scrutiny of pharmaceutical factories, aiming to refurbish the reputation of the $50 billion industry.

    Muslim women from Varanasi to carry 'Ramjyoti' from Ayodhya to Kashi in communal harmony mission

    Stating that manufacturers are accountable for ensuring the quality and suitability of pharmaceutical products, the notification, dated December 28, underscores the need to meet licensing requirements without compromising patient safety or product efficacy.

    It outlines stringent regulations mandating companies to market finished products only after obtaining satisfactory test results for ingredients. Additionally, the directive emphasizes the retention of adequate samples for repeated testing or batch verification.

    The health ministry's scrutiny of 162 drug factories since December 2022 raised red flags over several issues, including the absence of incoming raw material testing. Alarmingly, it revealed that fewer than a quarter of India's 8,500 small drug factories complied with the international drug manufacturing standards endorsed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

    Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav displays sword twirling prowess in Rewa district roadshow (WATCH)

    The notification sets a timeline, demanding compliance within six months for large drug manufacturers and 12 months for smaller counterparts. However, smaller entities have requested an extension, highlighting that the necessary investments to meet these standards might cripple nearly half of them due to their existing heavy debts.

    The concerns stretch beyond regulatory compliance. Organizations like the WHO and other health authorities have linked Indian-manufactured cough syrups to the tragic deaths of at least 141 children in Gambia, Uzbekistan, and Cameroon, underscoring the urgency for stringent measures and quality assurance in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2024, 2:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: LDF announces hartal in Idukki on January 9 amid governor's visit rkn

    Kerala: LDF announces hartal in Idukki on January 9 amid governor's visit

    Kerala Vandiperiyar case: Victim's father stabbed by accused Arjun's relative; admitted rkn

    Kerala Vandiperiyar case: Victim's father stabbed by accused Arjun's relative; admitted

    Muslim women from Varanasi to carry 'Ramjyoti' from Ayodhya to Kashi in communal harmony mission AJR

    Muslim women from Varanasi to carry 'Ramjyoti' from Ayodhya to Kashi in communal harmony mission

    Javed Akhtar affirms India's 'immortal soul'; says temporary events cannot destroy true spirit of Hindustan snt

    Javed Akhtar affirms India's 'immortal soul'; says temporary events cannot destroy true spirit of Hindustan

    Kerala's Smart City project triggers traffic disruption in Thiruvananthapuram rkn

    Kerala's Smart City project triggers traffic disruption in Thiruvananthapuram

    Recent Stories

    Watch: Throwback to when 'Animal' actor Manjot Singh saved a girl from committing suicide RKK

    Watch: Throwback to when 'Animal' actor Manjot Singh saved a girl from committing suicide

    Kerala: LDF announces hartal in Idukki on January 9 amid governor's visit rkn

    Kerala: LDF announces hartal in Idukki on January 9 amid governor's visit

    Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar joins cast of Ram Charan-Buchi Babu's next, to play important role RKK

    Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar joins cast of Ram Charan-Buchi Babu’s next, to play important role

    Football Kylian Mbappe laments lack of respect for Lionel Messi during PSG stint osf

    Kylian Mbappe laments lack of respect for Lionel Messi during PSG stint

    Kerala Vandiperiyar case: Victim's father stabbed by accused Arjun's relative; admitted rkn

    Kerala Vandiperiyar case: Victim's father stabbed by accused Arjun's relative; admitted

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon