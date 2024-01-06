Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav displays sword twirling prowess in Rewa district roadshow (WATCH)

    Earlier this week, a viral video captured Madhya Pradesh's new Chief Minister, Mohan, brandishing swords amidst enthusiastic chants of 'Jai Shri Ram.' This incident unfolded during a felicitation event held in Jabalpur, garnering attention across social media platforms.

    In a spirited display during his visit to Rewa district on Saturday, Madhya Pradesh CM Dr. Mohan Yadav surprised onlookers by demonstrating his sword-twisting skills during a vibrant roadshow. This energetic showcase was part of CM Yadav's itinerary, which included engaging in the Jan Abhaar Yatra and a pivotal review meeting at the Collectorate Auditorium, making for an eventful day in Rewa.

    In light of the impending review meeting, Abhay Mishra, the sole MLA of Rewa division, penned a letter to the CM, expressing a desire to address and participate in the meeting.

    Separately, Congress MLA Abhay Mishra from Semaria assembly constituency extended warm greetings to CM Dr. Mohan Yadav, expressing optimism and happiness about his appointment as Chief Minister. Mishra welcomed CM Yadav's inaugural visit to Rewa and emphasized the CM's responsibility towards the entire state populace. He appealed for non-partisan decision-making and actions prioritizing public welfare, acknowledging CM Yadav's reputed commitment to the state's development and his esteemed leadership marked by integrity.

    During the program, BJP MLA Abhilash Pandey, representing the North Central region, presented the sword to the CM on stage as a gesture of welcome and honor.

    In the video footage, CM Yadav was seen drawing the sword from its sheath, initiating a cheerful wave with a smile. The onlookers responded by enthusiastically chanting 'Jai Shri Ram.' However, the CM promptly returned the sword into its sheath after a brief moment.

