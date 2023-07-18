Army, J&K Police thwart terror plot; 4 terrorists killed in Poonch

According to the Indian Army, the elimination of these terrorists has avoided major terrorist-initiated incidents in Rajouri and Poonch area. Four AK-47 rifles, two pistols and other war-like stores were recovered from the slain terrorists.

Four terrorists were eliminated on Tuesday by security forces in a joint operation in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. In a statement, the army said that based on specific intelligence, a major cordon and search operation was launched near Sindarah and Maidana villages in tehsil Surankote of Poonch district. The encounter began when terrorists, who had been cornered, opened fire on the security forces. Four terrorists were eliminated in the joint operation conducted by the Indian Army and the J&K Police.

Four AK-47 rifles, two pistols and other war-like stores were recovered from the slain terrorists. Search operations are still underway in the area.

According to the Indian Army, the elimination of these terrorists has avoided major terrorist-initiated incidents in Rajouri and Poonch area.