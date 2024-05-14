Lifestyle

Why do smokers gain weight when they quit?

Metabolic Changes

Nicotine increases metabolism and suppresses appetite. When someone quits smoking, their metabolism slows down, and they may experience increased appetite, leading to weight gain.

Replacement Behavior

Some people may substitute food for cigarettes as a way to cope with cravings and withdrawal symptoms. 

Changes in Taste and Smell

When someone quits smoking the heightened sensory experience can lead to increased enjoyment of food and potentially overeating.

Psychological Factors

Smoking cessation can cause stress, anxiety, and mood swings, which may lead to emotional eating as a way to cope with these feelings.

Water Retention

Nicotine is a diuretic, meaning it causes the body to release water and salt. When someone quits smoking, their body may retain more water, leading to temporary weight gain.

Metabolic Hormones

Quitting smoking can disrupt the balance of hormones involved in metabolism and appetite regulation, potentially leading to weight gain.

