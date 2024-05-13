Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Melinda French Gates to step down as co-chair of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, to pursue own philanthropy

    Melinda French Gates, the former spouse of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, on Monday declared her forthcoming resignation as co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, slated for next month.

    Melinda French Gates to step down as co-chair of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, to pursue own philanthropy snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 13, 2024, 10:14 PM IST

    Melinda French Gates, the former spouse of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, on Monday declared her forthcoming resignation as co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, slated for next month.

    In a statement to X, Melinda Gates emphasized the current significance of safeguarding and advancing women's rights globally, deeming it a "critical moment." This announcement closely follows the third anniversary of the Gates' divorce.

    She noted that her resignation, coupled with the terms of their divorce agreement reached in May 2021, will furnish her with an additional $12.5 billion to devote to her endeavors benefiting women and families.

    Bill Gates in a separate statement said, “I am sorry to see Melinda leave, but I am sure she will have a huge impact in her future philanthropic work.”

    The Gates Foundation has concentrated its efforts on global anti-poverty and health initiatives, with a particular emphasis on combating malaria in Africa and making substantial investments in the Indian subcontinent and South Asia.

    Additionally, Melinda French Gates has been deeply involved in advancing gender equality worldwide. In 2015, she established Pivotal Ventures, an independent organization distinct from the Gates Foundation. Pivotal Ventures is dedicated to eliminating barriers to access and opportunity for minorities and women in the United States.

    Here is Melinda French Gates’ full statement:

    After careful thought and reflection, I have decided to resign from my role as co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. My last day of work at the foundation will be June 7th.

    This is not a decision I came to lightly. I am immensely proud of the foundation that Bill and I built together and of the extraordinary work it is doing to address inequities around the world. I care deeply about the foundation team, our partners around the world, and everyone who is touched by its work.

    I am taking this step with full confidence that the foundation is in strong shape, with its extremely capable CEO Mark Suzman, the Executive Leadership Team, and an experienced board of trustees in place to ensure all its important work continues. The time is right for me to move forward into the next chapter of my philanthropy.

    This is a critical moment for women and girls in the U.S. and around the world -- and those fighting to protect and advance equality are in urgent need of support. Under the terms of my agreement with Bill, in leaving the foundation, I will have an additional $12.5 billion to commit to my work on behalf of women and families. I’ll be sharing more about what that will look like in the near future.

    Last Updated May 13, 2024, 10:14 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PoK unrest: Pak PM allocates Rs 23 billion grant to quell protests, several injured with gunshot wounds-WATCH snt

    PoK unrest: Pak PM allocates Rs 23 billion grant to quell protests, several injured with gunshot wounds-WATCH

    PoK unrest explained: Why is Pakistan-occupied Kashmir burning, what protesters want & where does India stand snt

    PoK unrest explained: Why is Pakistan-occupied Kashmir burning, what protesters want & what is India's stance

    PoK has, is and will always be part of India EAM Jaishankar's firm stance as protests intensify (WATCH) snt

    'PoK has, is and will always be part of India': EAM Jaishankar's firm stance as protests intensify (WATCH)

    SHOCKING Worlds first pig kidney transplant Patient dies two months after surgery; read details ATG

    SHOCKING! World’s first pig kidney transplant: Patient dies two months after surgery; read details

    EXPLAINED Why India taking over Iran's strategic Chabahar port for 10 years is significant

    EXPLAINED: Why India taking over Iran's strategic Chabahar port for 10 years is significant

    Recent Stories

    PoK unrest: Pak PM allocates Rs 23 billion grant to quell protests, several injured with gunshot wounds-WATCH snt

    PoK unrest: Pak PM allocates Rs 23 billion grant to quell protests, several injured with gunshot wounds-WATCH

    Google I/O 2024: Is Pixel Fold 2 launching on May 14? Here's what we know gcw

    Google I/O 2024: Is Pixel Fold 2 launching on May 14? Here's what we know

    Many dead and injured as billboard collapses in Mumbai's Ghatkopar; rescue underway gcw

    4 dead, over 60 injured as billboard collapses in Mumbai's Ghatkopar; rescue underway

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 62.84% voter turnout in Phase 4 till 8 pm, check state-wise details here gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 62.84% voter turnout in Phase 4 till 8 pm, check state-wise details here

    cricket Dhanashree Verma HOT Photos: 12 times Yuzvendra Chahal's wife sizzled on social media osf

    Dhanashree Verma HOT Photos: 12 times Yuzvendra Chahal's wife sizzled on social media

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon