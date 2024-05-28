Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    India offers $1 million relief aid to Papua New Guinea after devastating landslide

    India has decided to donate $1 million in immediate relief aid to Papua New Guinea following a devastating landslide in the Enga Province, which claimed over 650 lives and buried around 2,000 people.
     

    India offers $1 million relief aid to Papua New Guinea after devastating landslide
    India on Tuesday (May 28) extended $1 million in immediate relief aid to Papua New Guinea following a devastating landslide that claimed over 650 lives in the Enga Province on May 24. The tragic event buried over 2000 people and caused widespread destruction, prompting India's offer of assistance to the island nation.

    The Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said, "As a close friend and partner under the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) and as a gesture of solidarity with the friendly people of Papua New Guinea, the Government of India extends an immediate relief assistance of $1 million to support relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts."

    "India is committed to Humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) and continues to be a responsible and steadfast responder," the statement added.

    India's unwavering support for Papua New Guinea during natural disasters is evident, extending from the earthquake in 2018 to volcanic eruptions in 2019 and 2023. Disaster risk reduction and management are integral to India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI), spearheaded by PM Modi in November 2019.

    "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives and damage caused by the devastating landslide in Papua New Guinea. Our heartfelt condolences to the affected families and prayers for speedy recovery of the injured. India is ready to offer all possible support and assistance," PM Modi said in a post on X earlier today.

    The enormity of the disaster is staggering, with estimates indicating that approximately 2,000 individuals may have been buried alive by the immense landslide. The tragedy occurred after a mountainside collapsed during the early hours of Friday morning while the village of Yambali was asleep.

    “A state of emergency has been declared across the disaster zone and a neighbouring area, with a combined population of between 4,500 to 8,000, although not all have been ordered to evacuate yet," Enga province disaster committee chairperson Sandis Tsaka said.

