Apr 4, 2025, 8:25 AM IST

LIVE India News updates on April 4: Rajya Sabha clears Waqf (Amendment) Bill

india news today live breaking updates on politics sports cricket business technology auto waqf amendment bill pm modi bjp April 4 2025

Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.

8:25 AM IST

8 die after inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning 150-year-old well in Madhya Pradesh

A tragic well-cleaning incident in Madhya Pradesh’s Kondawat village claimed eight lives due to toxic gas inhalation. The victims, engaged in preparations for the Gangaur festival, were trapped inside a 150-year-old well.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:25 AM IST

'Watershed moment': PM Modi lauds passage of Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill by Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024 as a landmark step toward socio-economic justice and transparency.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:23 AM IST

Rajya Sabha clears Waqf Amendment Bill after intense debate; 128 vote in favour, 95 oppose

The Indian Parliament passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill 2024 after a lengthy and intense debate. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that the amendment would benefit crores in the Muslim community, countering opposition claims of misinformation.

Read Full News HERE

 

