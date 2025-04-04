LIVE India News updates on April 4: Rajya Sabha clears Waqf (Amendment) Bill

8 die after inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning 150-year-old well in Madhya Pradesh
A tragic well-cleaning incident in Madhya Pradesh’s Kondawat village claimed eight lives due to toxic gas inhalation. The victims, engaged in preparations for the Gangaur festival, were trapped inside a 150-year-old well.
Read Full News HERE
'Watershed moment': PM Modi lauds passage of Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill by Parliament
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024 as a landmark step toward socio-economic justice and transparency.
Read Full News HERE
Rajya Sabha clears Waqf Amendment Bill after intense debate; 128 vote in favour, 95 oppose
The Indian Parliament passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill 2024 after a lengthy and intense debate. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that the amendment would benefit crores in the Muslim community, countering opposition claims of misinformation.
Read Full News HERE