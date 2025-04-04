user
Pune SHOCKER! Pregnant woman dies after hospital refuses treatment over Rs 10 lakh advance payment

In Pune, a 7-month pregnant woman died because she couldn't get treatment due to money issues. The family claims the hospital refused admission because of payment problems. Learn the whole story and the actions taken so far.

Shweta Kumari
Shweta Kumari
Published: Apr 4, 2025, 2:05 PM IST

In a shocking incident, a seven-month-pregnant woman, died allegedly after being denied admission by Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Maharashtra's Pune due to insufficient funds.

According to reports, Tanisha Bhise died because the hospital demanded money before treatment. Doctors refused to treat her because immediate payment wasn't available.

Tanisha Bhise was pregnant with twins. She was taken to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune when she suddenly experienced severe complications during her pregnancy. Her husband, Sushant Bhise, who is the private secretary of Maharashtra Legislative Council member Amit Gorkhe, claims that the hospital demanded an advance payment of Rs 10 lakh for treatment.

He offered an immediate payment of Rs 2.5 lakh, but the hospital still refused to initiate treatment. Due to the delay in treatment, Tanisha was taken to another hospital, where she died during treatment.

Accusing the hospital of negligence, Sushant stated that he contacted the special officer of the health ministry for intervention, but the hospital still refused admission.

"They prioritised money over life. Had they admitted her in time, she would have survived," he said.

Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital clarifies

Meanwhile, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital's Public Relations Officer, Ravi Palekar, said, “The information circulating in the media is incomplete. We will submit the internal investigation report to the state administration.” Meanwhile, Pune Police have recorded the family's statements in the case and stated that action will be taken based on the findings of the government's medical committee.

Supreme Court's guideline

The Supreme Court of India has stated in several judgments that no hospital can refuse treatment in an emergency, even if the patient is unable to pay. Free and immediate treatment is guaranteed for pregnant women under the National Health Mission and Arogya Yojana.

The right to health is now considered a fundamental right, and no one can be denied life-saving medical care.

