Suryakumar Yadav marks 100th IPL match for Mumbai Indians with special tribute and elite milestones

Read Full Article

Suryakumar Yadav completed a special century for Mumbai Indians on Friday.

Suryakumar became just the eighth player to play 100 IPL games for the Mumbai Indians. The other players to achieve the feat are Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Harbhajan Singh, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Ambati Rayudu.

To mark the occasion, Suryakumar was presented with a special customized jersey before the match. A two-time winner of the IPL with Mumbai Indians in 2019 and 2020, Suryakumar is one of only three batters to score 3000 runs for Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

Also read: IPL 2025: Jasprit Bumrah returning soon; MI pacer to undergo final round of fitness tests

His average of 35.53 and strike rate of 148.91 are both the second-best among MI's top 10 run-getters. He was one of the players retained by the franchises ahead of the mega-auction for the 2022 and 2025 seasons.Suryakumar's two hundreds are the joint-most for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, alongwith Rohit Sharma. He has been the mainstay of the team's batting lineup in various roles of opener, no.3 and no. 4 over the years.

He's also the only batter to register 25 scores of 50+ for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, apart from Rohit. Since returning to the team in 2018, Suryakumar has been the leading run-getter.

His tally of 116 sixes for Mumbai Indians is only bettered by Rohit and Kieron Pollard.

He's also the only Indian, apart from Sachin Tendulkar, to score 500+ runs in multiple editions of the IPL for Mumbai Indians, having scored 605 in 2023 and 512 in 2018.

Also read: IPL 2025, CSK vs DC preview: Can Chennai Super Kings' bowling attack challenge unbeaten Delhi Capitals?

Latest Videos