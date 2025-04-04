user
Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' to release on August 14, makers drop powerful poster; SEE here

The wait is over! Rajinikanth's action-packed film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is set for release on August 14, 2025. Sun Pictures revealed the date along with a striking poster featuring the superstar’s rugged look.
 

ANI |Published: Apr 4, 2025, 9:08 PM IST

The wait is finally over! Rajinikant's film 'Coolie' has got a release date. On Friday, the makers announced that the film would hit the theatres on August 14, 2025.

"Sound-ah yethu! Deva Varraaru #Coolie worldwide from August 14th," a post on official X account of Sun Pictures read.

The production house shared a thrilling poster of the upcoming film featuring Rajinikanth. He could be seen sporting a bearded look.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie also stars Upendra, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Shruti Haasan among others.
Rajinikanth also has 'Jailer 2' in kitty.

Also read: Dhanush's 'Idli Kadai' gets new release date, to hit theatres on October 1

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, the makers officially announced the film's sequel with a special promo featuring director Nelson Dilipkumar and music composer Anirudh Ravichander.

Nelson expressed his gratitude to Rajinikanth and announced the film on X with a caption that read, "Immensely happy to announce my next film #Jailer2 with the one and only #Superstar #Thalaivar @rajinikanth sir and with my favourite @sunpictures #Kalanithimaran sir and my dearest loving friend @anirudhofficialand thanks to my team @KVijayKartik @Nirmalcuts @KiranDrk #pallavisingh #chethan @kabilanchelliah #suren (sic)."
The first part was released in 2023.

