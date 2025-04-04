PM Modi's stern message to Bangladesh's Yunus: Avoid divisive rhetoric, ensure minority safety

Read Full Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Bangladesh's Chief Adviser and Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus on Friday on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok.

In a firm but constructive message, PM Modi conveyed India’s desire to build a positive and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh, while cautioning against rhetoric that could vitiate the regional atmosphere.

Also read: From Bangkok to Bodh Gaya: How PM Modi is weaving Buddhism into India's foreign policy

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged that any rhetoric that vitiates the environment is best avoided,” Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told reporters after the meeting. The remarks come in the wake of Yunus’s controversial comments encouraging China to expand its influence in India’s northeastern states — a move strongly denounced by New Delhi.

During the interaction, which took place informally at a dinner hosted by Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra at the Shangri-La Hotel on the banks of the Chao Phraya River, Modi reaffirmed India’s support for a democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive, and inclusive Bangladesh. He stressed that a relationship based on mutual respect and shared values was key to regional peace and development.

One of the key issues raised by PM Modi was the safety and security of minorities in Bangladesh, particularly the Hindu community. He expressed serious concern over recent incidents and underscored the need for credible investigation and accountability for any atrocities. The Ministry of External Affairs said the Prime Minister urged Yunus to ensure protection for all vulnerable communities.

Border security also featured in the conversation, with PM Modi emphasizing the importance of strictly enforcing laws to prevent illegal crossings and maintain stability in border areas.

Earlier, photographs released by Muhammad Yunus's office showed the two leaders seated side by side at the BIMSTEC dinner. Though informal, the conversation reflected India's firm diplomatic stance and PM Modi’s emphasis on regional stability, minority protection, and inclusive governance as pillars of a healthy India-Bangladesh relationship.

Latest Videos