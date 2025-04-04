Startup Mahakumbh 2024 opens in Delhi, spotlighting India’s innovation journey towards 2047

Read Full Article

New Delhi: The second edition of Startup Mahakumbh kicked off at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, marking a pivotal moment in India’s entrepreneurial journey. Under the theme ‘Startup India @ 2047: Unfolding the Bharat Story’, the event celebrates the country’s vibrant startup ecosystem and its path toward becoming a global innovation powerhouse.

Jointly organised by FICCI, ASSOCHAM, NASSCOM, TiE, IVCA, and Bootstrap Foundation, with support from GeM, SIDBI, ECGC, DPIIT, and MeitY, the event was inaugurated by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, who likened India’s startup movement to the spiritual energy of Prayagraj Mahakumbh—this time driven by innovation and economic vision.

Also read: Same Trump, another era: 1987 trade rant resurfaces amid tariff rise— when he vowed never to run for President

Goyal emphasised India’s meteoric rise from fewer than 500 startups in 2016 to over 1.6 lakh today, and its critical role in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. He called upon entrepreneurs to “explore the unknown, take bold risks,” and drive India to “global dominance in technology and innovation.”

The event was also attended by Union Minister of State Jitin Prasada, who praised the collective contribution of stakeholders—from government to innovators—in shaping India’s development story. “Our government is agile... but now, we want startups, experts, and industries to collaborate to build a better and stronger India,” he said.

Other dignitaries at the inaugural included Rajesh Kumar Singh, Defence Secretary; Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Secretary, DPIIT; Manoj Mittal, CMD, SIDBI; Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, DPIIT; Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, FICCI President; Navin Kumar Singh, DG, NCIIPC; and several other senior officials and ecosystem leaders.

A key moment was the launch of the NCIIPC AI Challenge, aimed at accelerating AI-powered solutions to secure India’s digital infrastructure. This initiative aligns with the broader focus on cutting-edge technologies across sectors.

The opening day featured sectoral pavilions on AI, DeepTech, HealthTech, AgriTech, ClimateTech, Defence, Mobility, FinTech, Gaming, D2C, and more. Each zone offered masterclasses, exhibitions, roundtables, and networking opportunities.

Also read: "I am not in BJP state leadership race," says Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai

One highlight was the launch of The Good Bug’s Advanced Metabolic System, a natural GLP-1 science-based innovation for weight loss, unveiled in the presence of co-founders Keshav Biyani and Prabhu Karthikeyan, and actress Sameera Reddy.

The Startup MahaRathi Challenge drew high-energy pitches from early to growth-stage startups, evaluated by a panel of top investors and mentors. Also featured was the launch of a detailed NASSCOM industry report presented by Achyuta Ghosh, Senior Director.

A special fireside Q&A with DPIIT’s Sanjiv, moderated by Archana Jahagirdar of Rukam Capital, unveiled India’s increasing startup funding scale—with INR 91,000 crore now committed under the Fund of Funds, up from last year’s INR 10,000 crore.

The day concluded with a musical performance by Bollywood singer Shalmali Kholgade, capping off a day full of innovation, inspiration, and networking.

With more intensive discussions, sectoral showcases, and investor interactions planned over the next two days, Startup Mahakumbh promises to be a launchpad for the next wave of India’s innovation-led growth.

Also read: 'Justice for the jungle': Praise erupts for student activism after Supreme Court halts Telangana deforestation

Latest Videos