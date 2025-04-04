Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR after magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes Nepal days after Myanmar tragedy

Read Full Article

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck Nepal on Thursday evening, with tremors widely felt across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). According to the National Center for Seismology, the quake occurred at a depth of 10 km.

There have been no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage, but residents in northern India reported feeling the ground shake. Authorities are monitoring the situation, and emergency services have been placed on alert as a precautionary measure.

The magnitude 5 earthquake that struck Nepal today comes just days after Myanmar was devastated by a powerful 7.7-magnitude quake on March 28. According to the military-led government of Myanmar, the death toll from that disaster has now surged to 3,145, with 4,589 people injured and 221 still missing, reports Associated Press (AP).

Information Minister Maung Maung Ohn announced the grim update in the capital, Naypyitaw, as search and rescue operations continue in full swing. Humanitarian aid agencies are racing against time to provide survivors with critical medical care, food, and shelter.

The scale of devastation has overwhelmed local resources, with entire communities in the Sagaing region and beyond reeling from the quake’s impact. The back-to-back tremors in the region have triggered renewed concerns about seismic safety and the urgent need for robust disaster preparedness across South Asia.

