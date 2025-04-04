user
user icon

Dhanush's 'Idli Kadai' gets new release date, to hit theatres on October 1

Dhanush's fourth directorial, Idli Kadai, co-starring Nithya Menen, will now release on October 1, 2025. The film features music by GV Prakash and is produced under Wunderbar Films and Dawn Pictures.

Dhanush's 'Idli Kadai' gets new release date; to hit theatres on Oct 1 ddr
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 4, 2025, 8:42 PM IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 (ANI): Actor and director Dhanush has announced a new release date for his fourth directorial venture, 'Idli Kadai.'
The film, which was earlier set to release on April 10, will now hit theaters on October 1 of this year.

Dhanush took to his X account on Friday to share a new poster of the film, which shows the actor in a crisp shirt and dhoti, dancing with a group of people in a festival setting.

Along with the poster, the actor added a caption that read, "Idli Kadai #Oct1."

Check out the new poster

Apart from Dhanush, Nithya Menon is also part of the film. The two were last seen together in the 2022 hit Thiruchitrambalam and are set to reunite in Idli Kadai.

Also read: (PHOTOS) Sneak Peak into Khushi Kapoor's Mumbai home; Check here

Dhanush had earlier announced the film in September last year when he shared a concept poster on his X (formerly Twitter) account. The poster depicted a small roadside shack under a starry sky with the caption, "#D52 #DD4 Om Namah Shivaya."

Idli Kadai will feature music composed by GV Prakash, cinematography by Kiran Koushik, and editing by Prasanna GK. The film is being produced under Dhanush's banner Wunderbar Films in collaboration with Aakash Baskaran's Dawn Pictures.

Meanwhile, Dhanush will next be seen in Kuberaa, which stars Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh. The movie is set to hit theaters on June 20, 2025.

The film is produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd. The film, a socio-drama, is being shot in both Tamil and Telugu. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, the music for the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Also read: Kesari 2: R. Madhavan wants audience to 'hate' his character in movie

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

SEE pics: Anant Ambani walks the talk, undertakes 170-km padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwaraka ddr

SEE pics: Anant Ambani's 170-km spiritual padayatra to Dwarka blends faith, resilience and legacy

BREAKING: Russell Brand charged with rape and sexual assault over incidents from 1999 to 2005

British comedian Russell Brand charged with rape and sexual assault

James Gunn drops first Look of 'Superman': Find out when and where to watch [WATCH] NTI

James Gunn drops first Look of 'Superman': Find out when and where to watch

Sikander Controversy: Gaiety Galaxy owner OPENS up on Rashmika Mandanna's short role; criticizes Salman Khan ATG

Sikander Controversy: Gaiety Galaxy owner OPENS up on Rashmika Mandanna's short role; criticizes Salman Khan

Malaika Arora flaunts new tattoo 'Sabr Shukr' on her arm, shares pictures NTI

Malaika Arora flaunts new tattoo 'Sabr Shukr' on her arm, shares pictures

Recent Stories

Suryakumar Yadav completes 100 matches for Mumbai Indians ddr

Suryakumar Yadav marks 100th IPL match for Mumbai Indians with special tribute and elite milestones

SEE pics: Anant Ambani walks the talk, undertakes 170-km padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwaraka ddr

SEE pics: Anant Ambani's 170-km spiritual padayatra to Dwarka blends faith, resilience and legacy

BREAKING: Magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes Nepal, tremors felt across Delhi-NCR region ddr

Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR after magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes Nepal days after Myanmar tragedy

Coal production in India crosses 1 billion tonne milestone in FY25 ddr

India surpasses 1 billion tonnes in coal production for FY 2024–25, sets historic energy benchmark

Amgen Stock Edges Higher After Uplizna Becomes First FDA-Approved Treatment For Immune-Mediated Disorder – Retail Gets More Bullish

Amgen Stock Edges Higher After Uplizna Becomes First FDA-Approved Treatment For Immune-Mediated Disorder – Retail Gets More Bullish

Recent Videos

Gujarat News | Muslim Groups Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill in Ahmedabad | Asianet Newsable

Gujarat News | Muslim Groups Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill in Ahmedabad | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Offers Prayers at Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Offers Prayers at Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Ram Navami Special Top 10 Soulful Bhajans to Celebrate Divine Festival | Devotional Songs

Ram Navami Special Top 10 Soulful Bhajans to Celebrate Divine Festival | Devotional Songs

Video Icon
PM Modi Offers Prayers at Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Offers Prayers at Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Reaffirms India's Support for Bangladesh's Stability in Meeting with Yunus

PM Modi Reaffirms India's Support for Bangladesh's Stability in Meeting with Yunus

Video Icon