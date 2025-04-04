'Justice for the jungle': Praise erupts for student activism after Supreme Court halts Telangana deforestation

Read Full Article

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered an immediate halt to the deforestation of the Kancha Gachibowli forest patch near the University of Hyderabad — a dramatic win for environmental advocates and students who had been protesting the clearing of nearly 400 acres of green cover.

The top court’s intervention followed days of intense backlash, both online and on-ground, after the Telangana government began razing trees with heavy machinery to make way for proposed IT parks.

Students of the University of Hyderabad were among the first to raise alarm, staging protests and amplifying their concerns on social media — a campaign that quickly gained traction across the country.

The Supreme Court, in its Thursday hearing, expressed deep concern over the ecological destruction, noting that the forest area was home to deer, peacocks, and other wildlife — evidence of its rich biodiversity. The Justices questioned the “alarming urgency” behind the operation and pointed out that Telangana had only recently constituted a statutory committee to identify forest lands. The state’s failure to carry out compensatory afforestation or adhere to environmental clearances was also flagged.

In a stern message, the Court warned that any further violations would make the Telangana Chief Secretary personally liable and ordered a suo motu case to be registered.

Beyond the courtroom, public sentiment exploded across social media — not just in outrage but also in relief and celebration. One user lauded the role of civic participation, writing, “Social media power is real when utilized in a good way. Kudos to the students who raised their voice.” Another shared a heartfelt message: “Thank God. Even one tree cut down costs the planet too much. One animal or bird lost is a significant hit on biodiversity.”

Many saw the episode as a rare victory for environmental justice. “Only time judiciary has acted for the society,” noted a user, reflecting the general mood of surprise that a powerful institution had responded so swiftly.

There was also criticism of political hypocrisy. One post pointed out how the ruling Congress in Telangana, which had previously accused others of being close to industrial giants, had now “sold a whole jungle to capitalists” — asking pointedly, “Did any liberal outrage about it?”

Amid calls for accountability, others looked ahead with hope. “Now Revanth Reddy, plant new trees and build homes for our wildlife,” one message read — urging the state government to make amends by not just stopping the damage, but actively restoring what was lost.

What began as bulldozers in a forest has turned into a nation-wide moment — proving the power of protest, the reach of social media, and the enduring value of every tree standing tall.

