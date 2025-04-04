user
Rooftop rumble goes wrong! Families clash, roof crashes in blink of an eye - drama caught on camera (WATCH)

A heated altercation between two families spiraled out of control on Wednesday, resulting in a dramatic rooftop collapse that left four individuals with minor injuries

Published: Apr 4, 2025, 4:58 PM IST

A heated altercation between two families spiraled out of control on Wednesday, resulting in a dramatic rooftop collapse that left four individuals with minor injuries and caused significant structural damage to a home in Devnagar, Bhiwandi.

The chaotic episode, now going viral on social media through a widely circulated video, unfolded after a petty dispute over a mobile phone led into a full-blown confrontation.

According to a report by Times of India (TOI), the clash erupted between the families of Moinuddin Nasruddin Sheikh and Nuruddin Imamuddin Sheikh. As tempers flared, members from both households—nearly 8 to 10 men and women—stormed onto the roof of an adjoining structure, pushing and shoving each other in a frenzied brawl.

It was during this volatile scuffle that the roof, unable to withstand the weight and chaos, came crashing down. At least six people fell down with the crumbling structure. No serious injuries were reported. A local resident captured the intense moment on video, which has since gone viral.

Police have registered a case and a probe is underway.

