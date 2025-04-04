user
Sheikh Hasina's extradition raised during PM Modi-Yunus talks, confirms MEA (WATCH)

During a bilateral meeting in Bangkok, PM Modi and Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus discussed Sheikh Hasina’s extradition, said the MEA. India also raised concerns over minority safety, illegal immigration, and stressed the need for border security.

Divya Danu
Published: Apr 4, 2025, 4:08 PM IST

In a significant diplomatic development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus discussed the issue of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s extradition during their bilateral meeting in Bangkok, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

“Bangladesh has made a formal request regarding Sheikh Hasina. Saying anything more on this will not be correct right now,” Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated at a press briefing, without elaborating on India’s stance.

Also read: PM Modi's stern message to Bangladesh's Yunus: Avoid divisive rhetoric, ensure minority safety

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, marked the first face-to-face interaction between the two leaders since Hasina’s ouster in August 2024. Her removal from office has strained bilateral ties, with New Delhi increasingly concerned about rising attacks on minorities, particularly Hindus, and the growing influence of radical Islamist factions in Bangladesh.

India had earlier confirmed receiving a formal note from Bangladesh seeking Hasina’s extradition. The former prime minister stands accused of ordering security forces to abduct, torture, and kill political activists. Hasina, however, denies the allegations, calling them politically motivated.

The MEA said the leaders also discussed issues of border security, illegal immigration, and rising violence against minority communities in Bangladesh. “PM Modi reiterated India’s support for a democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive, and inclusive Bangladesh,” Misri said. “He also underlined the need to avoid rhetoric that could vitiate the environment and stressed strict enforcement of law to prevent illegal border crossings.”

Also read: From Bangkok to Bodh Gaya: How PM Modi is weaving Buddhism into India's foreign policy

Tensions had further escalated after Yunus’s recent visit to China, during which he controversially suggested Beijing explore influence in India’s northeastern states via economic cooperation with Bangladesh—remarks that were strongly condemned by Indian officials.

Despite these challenges, PM Modi emphasized India’s desire to maintain a “positive and constructive relationship” with its eastern neighbor.

