DRDO, Indian Army conduct four flight-tests of MRSAM in Odisha

The DRDO and Indian Army successfully conducted four flight-tests of the MRSAM system in Odisha, validating its operational readiness across various target scenarios. The tests demonstrated high accuracy and readiness for Army deployment.
 

DRDO, Indian Army conduct four flight-tests of MRSAM in Odisha
Anish Kumar
Anish Kumar
Updated: Apr 4, 2025, 7:27 PM IST

New Delhi: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Army have conducted four successful flight-tests of the Army version of Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha on April 03 & 04.

The four operational flight-trials were carried out against high-speed aerial targets.

During the trials, the missiles intercepted the aerial targets and destroyed them, registering direct hits. 

“The trials were carried out to intercept four targets at long-range, short-range, high altitude and low altitude, proving the operational capability,” an official said. 

The flight-tests were carried out with the weapon system in operational condition. 

“The performance of the weapon system was validated through the flight data captured by range instruments like radars and electro-optical tracking systems deployed by Integrated Test Range, Chandipur.”

On the occasion, senior officials from DRDO and the Indian Army were also present. 

“These trials have proven the operational capability of both Army Commands — Eastern and Southern and paved the way for operationalisation of weapon systems in two Regiments.”

The MRSAM is developed jointly by DRDO and Israel Aerospace Industries for use by the Indian Army. 

The MRSAM Army weapon system comprises multi-function radar, command post, mobile launcher system and other vehicles.

