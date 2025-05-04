Over 20.8 lakh students appeared for NEET UG 2025 across India and 14 international centres. The exam was conducted smoothly, with no malpractice reported. Authorities monitored real-time developments and acted against misinformation online.
- Home
- India
- LIVE India News Updates on May 4: NEET UG 2025 held smoothly for 20.8 lakh candidates; no malpractice reported
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
LIVE India News Updates on May 4: NEET UG 2025 held smoothly for 20.8 lakh candidates; no malpractice reported
Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation.
LIVE India News Updates on May 4: NEET UG 2025 held smoothly for 20.8 lakh candidates; no malpractice reported
LIVE India News Updates on May 4: 'Was trying to show support, comments misinterpreted': Babil Khan clarifies after video goes viral
After facing backlash over a now-deleted video where he appeared critical of Bollywood, Babil Khan clarified that his message was misunderstood and meant to show admiration for fellow artists like Ananya Panday and Arijit Singh.
LIVE India News Updates on May 4: Pahalgam attack: Rajnath Singh vows strong reply to India's enemies (WATCH)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh promised a strong response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, saying India will act as the nation desires. He also praised India’s cultural and spiritual strength during his address in Delhi.
LIVE India News Updates on May 4: 3-year-old made to fast unto death: What is Santhara, the ritual her parents followed
A three-year-old girl in Indore died after her parents initiated her into Santhara, a Jain ritual of fasting unto death, following advice from a spiritual leader. The incident has sparked ethical and legal debates.
LIVE India News Updates on May 4: Thunderstorm alert in Kerala till May 8: Safety precautions to keep in mind
LIVE India News Updates on May 4: 129-year-old yoga guru, Padma Shri Swami Sivananda passes away
Swami Sivananda, the 129-year-old Padma Shri awardee and renowned yoga guru, passed away in Varanasi. Known for his simplicity and service to the poor, his life of discipline inspired generations, including national leaders.
LIVE India News Updates on May 4: In Silence, Supremacy: How the Indian Navy signals strength without a sound
Indian Navy asserts dominance through quiet strength, leveraging strategic deployments, live-fire drills, and global partnerships. Subtle maritime actions from bases like Karwar reinforce deterrence, signaling regional leadership without provocation.
LIVE India News Updates on May 4: Sacked CRPF constable claims he informed force about marriage to Pakistani cousin
Munir Ahmad, a dismissed CRPF constable, claims he informed authorities about marrying his Pakistani cousin through official channels. He says CRPF acknowledged his letter, contradicting dismissal grounds citing concealment and security concerns.
LIVE India News Updates on May 4: Rahul Gandhi faces tough questions by Sikh student over Congress's role in 1984 riots (WATCH)
Rahul Gandhi was questioned in the US by a Sikh student over Congress' 1984 role in anti-Sikh riots. He acknowledged past mistakes, sparking political reactions in India after the video went viral online.
LIVE India News Updates on May 4: Congress seeks reservation in private educational institutions after caste census
LIVE India News Updates on May 4: 8th Pay Commission: Central govt salaries and pensions May rise by 92%
LIVE India News Updates on May 4: 'Not intended to glorify Kerala CM': Makers clarify controversy surrounding Pinarayi documentary
The association said that the film depicts the government's administrative achievements and is not intended as personal glorification.
LIVE India News Updates on May 4: Why Pakistan should fear India's defence might: Decoding forces' arsenal in numbers
India's military capabilities across naval, air, land, and strategic domains outpace Pakistan's, creating a stark regional imbalance. Pakistan’s limited resources and reliance on China restrict its modernization, demanding cautious diplomacy.
LIVE India News Updates on May 4: Three soldiers killed as army vehicle falls into gorge in J&K’s Ramban (WATCH)
Three Army jawans were killed after their vehicle rolled down into a deep gorge in Ramban district, Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.
LIVE India News Updates on May 4: India suspends Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Imran Khan's X accounts amid rising tensions with Pakistan
The accounts of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have been suspended in India.
LIVE India News Updates on May 4: Pahalgam terror attack: IAF Chief Air Marshal AP Singh meets with PM Modi
Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.
LIVE India News Updates on May 4: 'This is the reason for Pahalgam attack': FIR against Sonu Nigam for 'hurtful' comment in Bengaluru
In an Instagram post, Sonu Nigam said that it was not just a demand made for a Kannada song, but a threat. It was important to remind them that, during the Pahalgam attack, people were not asked their language, he added.
LIVE India News Updates on May 4: How climate change is making your coffee expensive? Trump's tariffs likely to further add to costs
The beans are precious because they survived severe drought in a year when environmental conditions depressed coffee production globally, doubling the price of raw beans in just months.
LIVE India News Updates on May 4: A Legacy of Action: Modi Government's Unwavering Commitment to Inclusive Development | Opinion
The Modi government has empowered marginalized communities through data-driven reforms, landmark legislation, and inclusive welfare schemes. In contrast to Congress’s legacy of neglect, Modi’s leadership delivers opportunity for SCs, STs, and OBCs.
LIVE India News Updates on May 4: Amritsar: Two held on spying charge, leaking sensitive info; probe reveals links to Pakistani intelligence
Punjab Police arrested two persons for their alleged role in leaking sensitive information and photographs of army cantonment areas and air bases in Amritsar.