Three Army jawans were killed after their vehicle skidded off the road an plunged into a deep gorge in the Battery Chashma area of Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the army truck was part of a convoy moving from J&K to Srinagar along NH 44 when the accident occurred around 11.30 am, officials said.

Police, SDRF, Civil Quarter, and Army teams responded promptly, and a rescue operation is currently underway.

The deceased have been identified as Amit Kumar, Sujeet Kumar and Man Bahadur and their bodies are being retrieved from the gorge.