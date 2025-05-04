Defence Minister Rajnath Singh promised a strong response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, saying India will act as the nation desires. He also praised India’s cultural and spiritual strength during his address in Delhi.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday assured that India will give a strong reply to those behind the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which left 26 people dead. He said India will act as per the people’s expectations and punish its enemies.

Speaking at the Sanatan Sanskrit Jagran Mahotsav held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Singh expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the attack and pledged a “befitting reply” to anyone who harms the country.

“As the Defence Minister, it is my duty to protect India’s borders and ensure the safety of our people,” he said. “I promise to respond firmly to those who try to hurt our nation.”

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Singh said, “You all know how hardworking and determined our Prime Minister is. Under his leadership, India will act just the way you want it to.”

He also spoke about the spiritual strength of India, saying that just as soldiers defend the country on the battlefield, saints and sages protect its soul and values through spirituality.

“On one side, our brave soldiers fight enemies in the battlefield. On the other side, our saints fight for the moral and spiritual strength of our society,” he added.

The Defence Minister’s strong message comes days after the deadly attack in Pahalgam, where heavily armed terrorists ambushed a group of civilians. The attack shocked the nation and led to renewed calls for strict action against terror groups operating in the region.