Renowned yoga guru and Padma Shri awardee Swami Sivananda Saraswati, revered for his ascetic lifestyle and spiritual wisdom, passed away on Sunday at the age of 129 years in Varanasi.







Devotees, followers, and residents paid their final respects to the centenarian, who was celebrated not only for his mastery of yoga but also for his lifelong service to the underprivileged.





Swami Sivananda, who was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2022 for his contribution to yoga and humanitarian work, was known for his simplicity, discipline, and devotion.

Locals recall that he lived independently, performed his own chores, and continued practicing yoga even at 129 years of age.



Neighbour and devotee Dharmendra Singh Tinku, speaking to ANI, said, "Swami Sivananda Baba lived for 129 years. We had been seeing him since 1998. He was a great soul who treated everyone equally. At 129, he did yoga that even people of our age cannot do."

"Babaji would greet everyone without discrimination. He was never dependent on anyone and lived a life of simplicity and discipline," he added.



Another devotee, Parimal Mukherjee, who had been associated with Swami Sivananda for six years, spoke of the transformation the spiritual leader brought to his life.

"It's a big power -- we don't get to see such people. He worked tirelessly for the poor, for leprosy patients, and for the underprivileged. Watching him changed my life."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to his handle on X and remembered the late yogi and shared an old picture with Baba Sivananda Saraswati.



"It is extremely saddening to hear about the demise of Shivanand Baba Ji, a yoga practitioner and resident of Kashi. His life dedicated to yoga and sadhana will continue to inspire every generation of the country. He was also awarded the Padma Shri for serving society through yoga. Shivanand Baba's departure to Shivaloka is an irreparable loss for all of us Kashi residents and millions of people who draw inspiration from him. I pay my tribute to him in this hour of grief," PM Modi posted on X.



In 2022, then President Ram Nath Kovind conferred Swami Sivananda with the prestigious civilian award of India, Padma Shri, for his exceptional contributions in the field of yoga. In 2025, Swami Sivananda once again grabbed the headlines after it was discovered that he had been participating in the Mahakumbh mela for the last 100 years.

Besides his significant contributions in other fields, Swami Sivananda served 400 to 600 leprosy-affected beggars. He met them in their hutments, setting an inspiring example. Additionally, he has been honoured with various awards during his life, including the Yoga Ratna Award in 2019.