Thiruvananthapuram: The Meteorological Department has issued a thunderstorm alert for the state for the next five days, starting today. From today until the 6th, isolated places are likely to experience rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kmph. On May 7th and 8th, thunderstorms and strong winds with speeds of 40 to 50 kmph are expected, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Thunderstorm Alert

The India Meteorological Department has announced that from May 4th (today) to 6th, isolated places in Kerala are likely to experience rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kmph. On May 7th and 8th, thunderstorms and strong winds with speeds of 40 to 50 kmph are expected.

Safety Precautions

Thunderstorms are dangerous. They cause significant damage to human and animal life, electrical and communication networks, and household appliances connected to electrical conductors. Therefore, the public should take the following precautions from the moment they see storm clouds. Thunderstorms are not always visible, so do not neglect these precautions. As soon as you see the first sign of lightning, immediately move to a safe building. Staying in open areas increases the risk of being struck by lightning.

– Close windows and doors during strong winds and thunderstorms. Avoid standing near doors and windows. Stay indoors and try to avoid touching walls or floors as much as possible.

– Disconnect electrical appliances. Avoid proximity to electrical appliances during thunderstorms.

– Avoid using landline phones during thunderstorms. Using mobile phones is acceptable.

– If the atmosphere is cloudy, avoid playing in open areas and on terraces, including children.

– Do not stand under trees during thunderstorms. Do not park vehicles under trees.

– Stay inside your vehicle during thunderstorms. Do not put your hands or feet outside. You will be safe inside the vehicle. Avoid traveling in vehicles like bicycles, bikes, and tractors during thunderstorms, and seek shelter in a safe building until the thunderstorm subsides.

Watch Asianet News Live