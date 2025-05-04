Munir Ahmad, a dismissed CRPF constable, claims he informed authorities about marrying his Pakistani cousin through official channels. He says CRPF acknowledged his letter, contradicting dismissal grounds citing concealment and security concerns.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable, Munir Ahmad, who was recently dismissed from service for concealing his marriage to a Pakistani national has claimed that he had informed the CRPF headquarters through an official letter, and had also sent his marriage card.

He said he had married his wife, Menal Khan, who also related to him, on May 24, 2024. Initially he claimed that in 2023, the CRPF had rejected his letter which informed about the marriage, however in 2024, after his letter was sent through multiple officials of CRPF and ultimately to headquarters in New Delhi, he had received a confirmation that CRPF had acknowledged the marriage.

"I was already working in CRPF before marriage, and to get permission for the marriage and inform the headquarters, I had written a letter on December 31, 2022, they had objected to certain things and returned the letter on January 24, 2023. In that letter the marriage's card and all information was there, I had given it all to the 72 CRPF battalion in Sunderbani," the former CRPF constable told ANI at his residence in Jammu.

He detailed that he he had met with the commandant of the CRPF battalion too, and eventually his letter was sent through proper channels to Jammu sector CRPF, to SDG, and finally to Delhi headquarters of CRPF, where he received a reply from them.

"I met with the Commandant sir, and the letter was sent through proper channels, DIG range, then Jammu sector RG CRPF, then SDG, it went till CRPF Delhi. There it took around five months, then we got a reply, where they had said that the rule clearly states that the department has to be notified. In that reply it was written clearly that I had informed the department," Munir Ahmad said.

He further showed the letter to ANI, claiming that the letter mentions that the applicant had informed about the marriage before. “I had informed before marriage and after too. The letter dated April 30 2024 clearly states that, and there is nothing written about an NOC.”

Talking about his marriage, he added, “Our marriage happened on 24 May 2024, through video conference. She is my cousin, she is the daughter of my Mom's brother. They stay in Sialkot, Pakistan, and before partition, my house is here only and the families used to stay together but after partition the family went to Pakistan. After that, the elders of the family decided on our marriage from a young age.”

He claimed that initially his marriage was halted due to health complications of his father, but ultimately the families decided to conduct the marriage through video conferencing.

"Initially there was trouble getting the letter, and also getting the visa, and my dad is a cancer patient so there were some health problems too, but ultimately the marriage happened through video conferencing," he said.



The former CRPF constable also showed copies of the records kept by the CRPF office, where his wife Menal Khan was registered as his wife, and as a Pakistani national. He also showed the letter sent to Inspector General of CRPF of Jammu sector, where he had requested for a getting permission and obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for marrying a Pakistani National girl.

In the letter to the IG, it was written that his original request submitted on December 31, 2022 was returned by the Commandant of 72 CRPF battalion. The letter was later sent to the Delhi headquarters of CRPF.

On May 3 this year, the CRPF said that actions of Ahmad of 41 Battalion were found to be in violation of service conduct and detrimental to national security.

"In a matter of serious concern, CT/GD Munir Ahmed of 41 Battalion of CRPF has been dismissed from service with immediate effect for concealing his marriage to a Pakistani national and knowingly harbouring her beyond the validity of her visa. His actions were found to be in violation of service conduct and detrimental to national security," CRPF said in a statement.

The controversy erupted in wake of India taking strong measures against Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack, where 26 people, mostly tourists were killed.