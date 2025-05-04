Thiruvananthapuram: A pro-CPI(M) organisation's attempt to highlight the administrative achievements of the Kerala government has snowballed into a controversy. With a budget of 15 lakh rupees and directed by a native of Neyyattinkara, the film covers the leader's biography, administrative accomplishments, and leadership skills. The documentary, tentatively titled 'Pinarayi, the Legend', will be screened in the capital as part of the government's fourth anniversary celebrations on May 21.

The organisation had prepared a praise song prepared for Pinarayi's arrival at the association's golden jubilee building inauguration recently. The incident became a significant discussion within the party. Critics argued that the practice of cult-worshipping was against the Communist ideology. Following the backlash, the Secretariat Employees Association has issued a clarification. They stated the film depicts the government's administrative achievements and is not intended as personal glorification. “The decision to produce the documentary was made collectively by the organisation, and funding comes from the organisation's resources,” they added.

Meanwhile, the rift between those supporting the secretary and the president in the organisation has reached a breaking point. The state president informed that the council meeting had removed General Secretary K.N. Ashok Kumar. The explanation was that action was taken because he had not participated in the program for four months. Ashok Kumar and three others walked out of the meeting in protest against the decision.