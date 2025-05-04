Image Credit : Getty

India has firmly established maritime dominance with induction of two operational aircraft carriers – Russian-origin INS Vikramaditya and the indigenously built INS Vikrant.

As of now, Pakistan has not a single aircraft carrier, significantly restricting its maritime operational scope and strategic naval reach.

India's submarine fleet currently numbers around 18 operational vessels, including nuclear-powered Arihant-class ballistic missile submarines, complemented by three ballistic missile submarines for a strategic nuclear deterrent, highlighting a capability Pakistan entirely lacks.

Pakistan’s submarine force comprises 5 operational submarines, primarily the Agosta-90B class, with two newly delivered Hangor-class submarines from China. Operational availability is constrained, with only two currently seaworthy.

India maintains a significant naval advantage with a fleet of approximately 150 vessels, highlighting its maritime capabilities.

This includes 13 advanced guided-missile destroyers, notably the Visakhapatnam-class equipped with BrahMos cruise missiles, and 14 frigates, including the newly commissioned stealth frigate INS Nilgiri of the Nilgiri-class (Project 17A).

This significantly surpasses Pakistan's fleet of 9 frigates and no operational destroyers.

Pakistan’s naval assets include four Chinese-built Tughril-class frigates, supported by older platforms, reflecting a significant disparity in technological sophistication.