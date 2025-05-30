India News Today LIVE Updates on May 30: Shashi Tharoor slams Pakistan's complicity in terror, urges Colombia to rethink stance
Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 30: Shashi Tharoor slams Pakistan's complicity in terror, urges Colombia to rethink stance (WATCH)
Reiterating India's firm stance against terrorism, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday (local time) said that the country decided that the Pahalgam terror attack could not go unpunished and launched strikes against terrorist infrastructure under Operation Sindoor.