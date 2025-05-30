On May 29, BSF troops apprehended a Pakistani intruder near the International Border in the District Pathankot. On noticing suspicious movement, the alert troops acted swiftly to apprehend him ahead of the fence, when he illegally crossed the IB (International Border). He was handed over to the Narot Jaimal Singh Police Station after preliminary questioning.

In another operation on May 24, Border Security Forces (BSF) on Friday night neutralised a Pakistani intruder attempting to enter Indian territory in Banaskantha district, Gujarat.

According to a statement from the security forces, the troops spotted one suspicious person advancing towards the border fence after crossing the International Border. Taking swift action, BSF challenged the intruder, but the intruder continued to advance, prompting them to open fire. The intruder was neutralised on the spot, the statement added.

Security forces have been on high alert after Pakistan committed ceasefire violations by cross-border shelling following Operation Sindoor.

Operation Sindoor

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POJK).

Earlier on Monday, the Border Security Force (BSF) showcased a range of weapons, including the 'Vidhwansak' anti-material rifle, which was used during Operation Sindoor to target Pakistani posts. The demonstration was held during a weapon exhibition at the BSF Frontier Headquarters in Jammu.

The visuals from the event showed BSF personnel demonstrating the use of the anti-material rifle (AMR), the automatic grenade launcher system, and other heavy weaponry.

BSF official Rakesh Kaushik said that the Vidhvansak has a range of 1800 m and 1300 m. The barrels, bolts and magazines are changed as per the need. One magazine has three rounds. It destroys the enemy's pillboxes, bunkers and armed cars. It is made in India and destroyed all the given targets during Operation Sindoor.

A BSF officer said that the medium machine gun is operated by three personnel. This was used by the BSF to counter Pakistan's attacks during Operation Sindoor. He added that Pakistan's observation outpost was destroyed using Vidhwansak.

During Operation Sindoor, the BSF worked closely with the Indian Armed Forces, which successfully targeted Pakistani airbases, damaging enemy infrastructure. The two countries have reached an understanding to stop military action following a call made by Pakistan's DGMO to his Indian counterpart.