Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the family of Pahalgam terror victim Shubham Dwivedi at Kanpur’s Chakeri airport. He assured them of the nation’s support and vowed that the fight against terrorism will continue.

Wife of Shubham, who lost his life in Pahalgam attack, spoke to media about her conversation with PM Modi.

Emotional meeting with the Prime Minister

After the meeting, Aishanya Dwivedi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow and gave his full support to the family.

“PM Modi said the whole country and government are with us. He offered condolences and said the fight against terrorism is not over,” she said.

She also shared that PM Modi assured them of further support and promised to meet them again in the future.

She added, "PM Modi was very sad...PM Modi asked me about the Pahalgam terror attack...PM Modi said that the fight against terrorism has not ended...PM Modi assured us of another meeting..."

Shubham Dwivedi was among the 26 people who lost their lives in the brutal terrorist attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, 2025.

According to Kanpur District Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh, PM Modi had planned to meet Shubham’s wife, Aishanya Dwivedi, and his parents, Sanjay and Seema Dwivedi, shortly after landing at the airport.

The Pahalgam terror attack left 26 people dead, including tourists from various parts of the country and a Nepalese man. The Indian government later launched Operation Sindoor in response to the attack, targeting terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.