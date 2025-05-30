Centre has directed IndiGo to end its lease agreement with Turkish Airlines over national security concerns. DGCA granted a final three-month extension until August 31 to avoid passenger disruption. No further extensions allowed.

Centre has instructed IndiGo to terminate its aircraft lease agreement with Turkish Airlines within the next three months, citing national security concerns. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted a final extension until August 31 to avoid immediate flight disruptions that could inconvenience passengers.

No further extensions allowed

Currently, IndiGo operates two Boeing 777-300ER aircraft under a damp lease arrangement with Turkish Airlines. These wide-body planes are used to fly directly between Delhi, Mumbai, and Istanbul.

The original lease was set to expire on May 31, 2025. IndiGo had requested a six-month extension, but the DGCA rejected the request. Instead, it allowed a “one-time last and final extension” until August 31, 2025, stating that the airline must not seek any further extension.

“The extension is based on IndiGo’s undertaking that it will end the lease by August 31,” the DGCA said.

Security concerns over Turkiye’s stance

This regulatory action comes amid rising diplomatic tension between India and Turkiye. Earlier this month, Turkiye publicly condemned India’s strikes on terror camps in Pakistan. In response, Indian agencies have taken steps that reflect security concerns.

On May 15, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) cancelled the security clearance of Turkish company Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd, calling the move necessary “in the interest of national security.”

Online travel platforms and trade associations have also advised Indian citizens to avoid visiting Turkiye.

IndiGo says it will follow government orders

Reacting to the government’s direction, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said the airline is fully committed to complying with Indian regulations.

“Flights between India and Turkiye are governed by a bilateral air service agreement. We are compliant today and will continue to comply with any government regulation,” Elbers told PTI.

Last week, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu confirmed that the ministry was working closely with security agencies and IndiGo to determine the best path forward.

What is a damp lease?

A damp lease is a leasing arrangement where the aircraft comes with cockpit crew, but the cabin crew and maintenance services are provided by the airline operating the flight. This model has helped IndiGo operate long-haul international routes despite not having its own wide-body fleet.

As the August deadline approaches, IndiGo is expected to rework its international flight strategy, especially on the India-Istanbul sector, to ensure continued connectivity with minimal passenger impact.